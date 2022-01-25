It’s N’East’s turn to produce APC National Chairman – Ojougboh

Deputy Director- General, Ali Modu Sheriff Campaign Organisation, Dr Cairo Ojougboh, has said it is the turn of the North- East to produce the next All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman. Speaking in an interview on Arise Television, Ojougboh said he was not disturbed about reports that the chairmanship had been zoned to North Central.

The APC chief from Delta State said: “Their fear is this, the current chairman of APC is in the North-East and nothing is removing it from the North-East because the region must continue and complete their tenure of the chairmanship. “So, the chairmanship is returning to the region.

Just look at it, three times they have come with the wave of the rumour the chairmanship has been zoned to North Central but the party would come out and say no, there is nothing like that.

This last week it came out with another wave and everywhere were corrupted with the news but the party said they have not set up a zoning committee. “Now, if the party has not set up a zoning committee, where are they getting the rumour from?

Who is the target of the rumour? Just because they are afraid and they know that once Sheriff takes charge of APC that there is no stopping the APC in the 2023 general elections.” Ojougboh insisted that it is not by happenstance the chairmanship moved to North-East after the tenure of Adams Oshiomhole and that it will follow that trend.

According to him, there is a convention and there is a protocol. He said: “Mai Mala Buni is the chairman of the party today whether elected or not and the North-East has started and they will complete their tenure. So, he will hand over to body else from the North–East, who is Ali Modu Sheriff.”

According to the former Executive Director, Projects, at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), the APC needs someone like Sheriff to reposition the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Ojougboh said: “The APC needs him and most APC leaders are of the opinion that for the arty to do well and complete its reconciliation mission, the man that the job need is Ali Modu Sheriff. He is a very stable man, very faithful and very thorough in doing things.

“And that is why the APC needs him because the President is not going to be on the ballot in the next election. Therefore, the APC needs a man who can drive the boot and anchor it properly.

There is no chairmanship aspirant in the APC today who has done half of the work that Sheriff has done. He has visited all governors. He has visited all the states, he has consulted with all the leaders, he has consulted with market women, he has consulted with all automatic delegates of the party and this is where he stands out among others.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...