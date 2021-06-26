Sports

It’s no go Mo as Farah misses Olympic qualifying target

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Mo Farah will not race for a third successive 10,000 metres gold medal in Tokyo this year after he again failed to make the Olympic qualifying time in the British Athletics Championships on Friday – his last realistic chance to do so.
Farah, 38, who also won double Olympic gold in the 5,000m, needed to clock 27 minutes, 28 seconds to make himself available for selection, having fallen 22 seconds short of that target in his last outing at the start of June when he was hampered by an ankle injury, reports Reuters.
On Friday he was marginally faster with 27:47.04, but still almost 20 seconds adrift.
Farah, who also has six world titles over 5,000 and 10,000, moved away from the track to concentrate on the marathon for more than three years but returned for another shot at the Olympics over his favourite distance.
In Friday’s race he was on target pace through halfway but quickly began to run out of partners. By the 6km mark he was on his own, facing a tough solo time trial to keep his Olympic dream alive.
Despite a noisy crowd willing him on, he began to drop off the pace and after 8,000m was 10 seconds adrift. He continued to lose time, grimacing as he battled through the last lap, eventually coming up well short.
“Thank you for everyone who’s come out,” Farah said in a trackside interview. “Oh my goodness. I don’t know what to say. You go out there and give it your all
“I’ve been lucky enough to have had the long career I’ve had. I’m very grateful but that’s all I had today.”
Asked if Friday marked the end of his stellar track career, Farah said: “It’s a tough one. If I can’t compete with the best I’m not just going there to finish in a final. Tonight shows it’s not good enough.”
The British athletics squad for Tokyo will be named on Tuesday but for the first time since 2004, Farah, who also raced at the 2008 Beijing Games, will not be in it.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

4 mistakes to avoid in 2021 as per Sports Consultant, Skinnybets

Posted on Author Reporter

  Albert Einstein said: “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again but expecting different results.” Many sports bettors regularly lose money but never think about altering their routine in any manner. Perhaps for one thing – they do not know that they are making a mistake in the first […]
Sports

AFN Olympic Trials: Echikunwoke is main attraction on Day 3

Posted on Author Reporter

  Charles Ogundiya Annette Echikunwoke will be the cynosure of all eyes at the Yaba College of Technology on Saturday when the Athletics Federation of Nigeria 2020 Olympic trials enters Day 3. The 25-year-old USA-based athlete will be competing for the first time on Nigerian soil and will be doing so not only as the […]
Sports

EPL: De Bruyne misses penalty in Etihad stalemate

Posted on Author Reporter

  Liverpool missed the chance to return to the top of the Premier League as Kevin de Bruyne missed a penalty for Manchester City in an entertaining draw. Mohamed Salah put the Reds ahead from the penalty spot after Kyle Walker had fouled Sadio Mane, reports the BBC. Gabriel Jesus levelled for City with a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica