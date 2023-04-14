It’s not a revenge mission against Insurance – Bankole

Remo Stars of Ikenne first choice goalkeeper, Kayode Bankole, has said this weekend MatchDay 14 Nigeria Professional Football League game against Group A leader, Insurance of Benin is not going to be a revenge mission as all they are looking forward to in the game will be to get the three maximum points. It would be recalled that Insurance dented the top six ambition of Remo Stars after bashing them 3-0 in Benin. Speaking with our correspondent, Bankole said they are just going out to enjoy themselves as usual. “It’s not about revenge for us as we already put the first leg defeat behind us,” he said. “We are looking forward to a good game and the key thing for us is to get the maximum three points which will help us towards our quest of finishing in the top three because that’s the first target so as to play in the Super 6. “Definitely we respect our opponent but we are not afraid of them and we are going to make our fans happy because they have been there for us since the start of the campaign.” Remo currently occupy the third position behind Insurance and Akwa United with five points separating them from the league leader.