It’s not time to trivialise COVID-19 fight, group warns

With the coronavirus now reported in all the local government areas in Nigeria, an advocacy volunteer group, the South East Coronavirus Intervention Network (SCIN) has called for a broad-based approach to the fight against the pandemic.

This is also as the group warned that it was yet too dangerous to trivialise the fight against the pandemic adding that there will be a costly price to pay, if the country should let down its guard.

SCIN decried the city-based approach to intervention measures instead of a holistic approach and urged concerned agencies, individuals and governments to improve on awareness campaign and advocacy instead of thinking of relaxing the key safety protocols.

