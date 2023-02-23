News Top Stories

It’s not too late for G5 governors to retrace their steps –Olafeso

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo, AKURE Comment(0)

Chairman of the Pre s i d e n t i a l Campaign Committee (PCC) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the South West, Dr Eddy Olafeso, has asked Nigerians not to miss the opportunity to vote out the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Olafeso, said the opportunity has come for Nigerians to dislodge the corrupt ruling APC-led government by voting out the party out in Saturday’s presidential and NationalAssemblyelections. Speaking with reporters yesterday in Akure, the Ondo Statecapital, onthereadiness of PDP to win the forthcoming general elections in the country, Olafeso said Nigerians have become poorer since the APC government led by Muhammadu Buhari assumed office almost right years ago. Olafeso, who lamented the bad state of the economy, which he said has had negativeeffectonthecostof living and price of goods across the country, however, noted that the APC had no solution to the woes bedevilling the country, hence the need to vote for the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar. His words: “We must dislodge APC in this country; APC is unknown to modern politics. APC have done enough for us to bury them and I know for sure they will be buried on Saturday. Our country must be united; we are going to do very well in the South West. “Having gone through all the phases, it is for us to consolidateandworkforourcandidate; we will work so hard todefeatAPCcomeFebruary 25presidentialelectioninthis country.” Also speaking on the ambitionof thepresidentialcandidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, the PDP chieftain said: “I found it very interesting that he has been able to come this far, and what we are actually clamouring for isthatmaythebestcandidate win come Saturday. “For us in the South West, how can we ignore the fact that the headquarters of APC is Lagos State, but our strategy is to win across the country, we desire to do very well on Saturday, and we are confident that we will win in Oyo and Osun. Ogun will do far better; in Ondo State, we will pull our weight despite the challenges we have here. So I am confident that we are going to do very well in the South West.” Olafeso, who also spoke on the Integrity Group (G- 5), led by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, said: “It would have been better if all of us are on the same page. But it is never late to retrace your journey. It is the same thingtheypromotedtheyare rejecting now, but tomorrow belongs to God. “I think there must be a law of karma behind the G-5: these people started disrespecting the constitution of the party because they brought in Dr Ayu in the last convention and suddenlytheywanthimout. The question is are they fair with this? The mindlessness of their quest will end in total disaster for them.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

