It’s not too late to begin investing in stock market

If you’re afraid of entering the stock market because you think it’s too late and that you’ve missed the boat, think again. There are many reasons why it’s not too late to start investing, even if you’re new to stocks. Whether you’re a beginner investor or an experienced one, there are still opportunities out there for everyone. The best time to invest may have been in the past, but the second best time to invest is today. Here’s why.

Never too late to start

Don’t be discouraged by the idea that you should have started investing earlier. The truth is that no matter what your age is now or when you began working, it is never too late to start. Many people are hesitant to enter the stock market due to a fear of making mistakes or losing money. However, with knowledge and understanding comes confidence. YouTube personality Graham Stephan recently tweeted, “It’s never too late. Start now,” when referring to best-selling author Ryan Serhant’s observation: “You can live your entire life over again and still be younger than the age you want to retire.” No matter how old you are or where you come from, anyone can learn about stocks and trading and become an investor.

Benefits of investing now

Investing now means taking advantage of compounding returns as soon as possible. Compounding returns refer to the ability of investments to produce more gains over time simply by reinvesting your profits into similar investments instead of cashing them out. By doing this, your initial investment will grow much faster than if left untouched — this phenomenon is known as compounding returns. Additionally, regular contributions over time can add up quickly; even small amounts can make a difference in the long run when compounded over years.

For example, if you are 50 and plan on retiring at age 65, even investing $100 a month can make a difference. Assuming an average rate of return of 10%, you will end up with $42,000, more than double the $18,000 originally invested. While investing when you are younger gives you an advantage, it is never too late to get started.

Those over 50 can utilize catchup contributions for their retirement accounts. This allows them to save more, which can help make up for years they didn’t save enough. The catch-up contribution limit for employees investing in a 401(k), 403(b), most 457 plans, and TSP is increased to $7,50 up from $6,500. For 2023, those over 50 can contribute up to $30,000 for 2023.

The limit on annual contributions to an IRA account increased to $6,500, up from $6,000. The IRA catch‑up contribution limit remains $1,000. No matter how old or young you are, it is never too late to start investing in the stock market. Investing now will allow you to take advantage of compounding returns sooner rather than later. This can make all the difference when it comes down to long-term financial goals such as retirement. Many older people think investing is too risky and saving cash is the way to go. Cash doesn’t keep up with inflation and with people living longer, investing is increasingly more important. While the best time to invest may have been in the past, the next best time to invest is today.

Key points

Even investing small amounts can make a difference in the long run when compounded over years. Those over the age of 50 can take advantage of catch-up contributions for their retirement accounts. Cash doesn’t keep up with inflation and with people living longer, investing is becoming more important. •(The Motley Fool)

