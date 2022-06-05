It’s our responsibility to be interested in governance –Archbishop Martins

Archbishop of the Metropolitan See of Lagos, His Grace, Most Rev. Alfred Adewale Martins, who clocked 63 recently addressed the press on issues affecting the polity, at the Holy Cross Cathedral during the commemoration of the world communication day. CHINYERE ABIAZIEM reports

Many opinion holders have viewed that Nigeria is more divided at this time than any time in history, how do you see this?

Yes. Nigeria is said to be divided at this time, more than any other time. Well I think that there are many indicators to show that, that is the fact of the matter. There are very many indicators.

There are policies that have been made, which give an impression that leads people to a situation which gives people the impression that they have been sidestepped. You talk about the whole thing about the power shift from one region to another, from one part of the country to another.

We see here that there is not much listening going on among politicians with regards to that aspect of life. Otherwise, the kind of trouble that we are having in the Southeast for instance, certainly will not be there or at least reduced in very many ways.

I think that the act of really listening to one another is still very seriously lacking and needs to be learned. But whether the ordinary indicators or people’s own ideas will make the listening to happen is another story entirely.

There’s this whole talk about true federalism. All these are arising only because there has not been adequate listening to one another. If the different parts of this nation are asking that true federalism should be observed yet we have people within the same federation who are constantly pushing against it.

Naturally, the division that is there will continue to widen and people will continue to feel that they have been left out in the scheme of things. So, I believe that we can truly say that there are many indicators in our country, which leaves the impression that people are more divided now than they have ever been.

I mean, we have had situations in which we have talked about the activities of herdsmen that enter into people’s farmlands and destroy their farmlands. We haven’t had adequate steps being taken to bring that to an end.

So it just expands the gap that is between different parts of this country and the herdsmen and I think that there is absolutely no doubt that we can conclude that there is more division now than there had ever been in this our country.

We see allegations of blasphemy resuscitating at a time as this in the nation, do you think the allegations are geared towards the 2023 elections?

The issue of blasphemy or allegation of blasphemy that led to the death of Deborah is certainly one that is very sad. Very sad, because we can see that the common humanity that is there in us has simply disappeared in that particular instance and we see it in other instances in our country today.

A situation in which the one who brings an allegation is also the judge or the executor of the sentence, it is certainly not the kind of thing that we expect in human society. I mean, it’s obviously a mob action and unfortunately even the security agencies did not do the right thing in that circumstance.

Obviously blasphemy is not something to be tolerated, either towards Christianity, Islam or any religion. However, we should not allow jungle justice to reign if there are allegations of blasphemy. The law should be able to take its course or be implemented over whoever goes wrong. Happily we are hearing many leaders of Islamic religion, saying that that is not the way it should be, that the mobs convinced a person of blasphemy and went ahead to kill the person.

But it is important that we go beyond saying that to ensure that they actually create this awareness in the masses of Muslims all over the world, because we hear the same thing in other parts of the world as in Afghanistan and so on.

There is a major need for Islamic leaders to really do aggressive education of their followers in order that this sort of thing will not be bringing shame to the religion itself.

So there must be processes by which allegations of blasphemy are treated, whether it’s directed towards 2023 or not I do not know. My analysis is unable to reach that. However, blasphemy should not be tolerated.

It has been observed that the political system is becoming sort of hereditary as leaders are having their children placed at points of advantage…

While certainly this is able to happen because we do not yet have a political system that is properly structured, s u c h that it is the quality of persons that talk rather than where the person comes from and I think that in our country Nigeria, we should begin to really push, push and push to ensure that it is the personality that matters when you want to decide who to vote for, rather than the family from which the person comes the area of the country from which the person comes.

At this point I believe that our civil society organisations and nongovernmental organisations have a lot of work to do. They have a lot of work to do in order to sensitise the polity such that we begin to look differently than we are looking now. Of course, we know too that the poverty in the country makes it difficult for people to do exactly what they should be doing.

However, a point must come in the life of this nation that these aberrations will have to come to an end. I hope that with the press continuing to harp on the need for a change in this attitude and with the civil society organisations harping on a need, pushing, and doing all of our awareness creation, I am sure things will change with the years as we progress into the future.

With the primaries there seems to be a gap between who the electors actually desire and those who the delegates vote for. What is your view?

I know that the majority of Nigerians would want there to be a situation in which the members of the party rather than delegates elect those who are going to vie for political positions. I think that really if we’re going to follow the right, true spirit of democracy, that is what should be should be worked towards and I am sure that if we were able to follow that position of members of the party electing those who will represent their parties’ flag, we would have people that are more favoured than a few people sent to the primaries grounds.

Certainly, the only issue about money being exchanged would be a lot more reduced. Obviously, politics always involves the exchange of funds among people but if the field was thrown wider open to the members of the parties to elect those who represent their parties at elections, certainly, the efforts or rather, the exchange of monies in a way that is being d o n e n o w w i l l be a l o t r e – duced. We are hearing 15,000 dollars and more than being offered to delegates. Meanwhile, the people who truly are going to do the voting, the legwork in ensuring that the party flag bearers are sold to people are left out there in the cold.

So I think that the legislators need to look again at that aspect of the electoral law and see what to do in order that the true spirit of democracy, both at the primaries, as well as the elections themselves are truly followed and truly observed. That is the way it appears to me and I think that that is the way most people in Nigeria are tending towards at this time.

The Vatican through a letter signed by Most. Rev. William Avenya, the Bishop of Gboko Diocese in Benue suspended Rev. Hyacinth Alia, a Catholic priest, vying for the governorship seat in Benue State. Some have shared a similar view with the priest that it is a normal procedure for his suspension to enable him to pursue his political ambition why some have opined differently. Could you talk about this?

Yes. There is a priest in Gboko diocese that was suspended because he decided to engage in partisan politics, not just engage in partisan politics seeking political office through a political party. Well, the discipline of the church is that anyone who has Holy Orders, anyone who is a priest or who is religious cannot participate in partisan politics without undermining the position that he holds as a religious leader as a spiritual guide.

First of all, it is a discipline that comes out of the experience of the church. Even in our country, we have had situations in which priests took part in politics and it ended in tears. For anyone to think things will be different because he will be able to manage it better well the future will tell. We can only say the discipline of the church does not permit it because it undermines his position as a religious leader that is available equally to people of all parties.

You are supposed to be the leader that is blind to the political parties to which your people belong and therefore when you make a commitment towards one by that fact you also exclude those you are supposed to lead. So that is the idea behind it. You are the father of all and not the father of a part. Of course we are supposed to take part and be interested in governance as priests. Indeed it is our responsibility to be interested.

If we are not interested, we are not playing our roles. All that is required is that we are not partisan. Indeed it is our responsibility to create awareness in our followership to take political appointments and seek political offices. It is our duty to help them give them the kind of values that the church wants to find in those who hold political offices to make it available to them so that they can do it. I mean the lay person cannot do the functions of a priest.

Why would a priest want to do the function of a lay person? So it’s better to just respect different boundaries or do that which is necessary. Of course being suspended does not mean that he has been sent out of the Catholic Church.

He is suspended from his role as priest and you will notice that even in the whole framing of the suspension, it is until he withdraws himself from the activities that he has involved himself with. So it’s not that he is excommunicated, he is a Catholic but he cannot practise as a Catholic Priest while the situ- Martins ation lasts.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...