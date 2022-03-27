It’s sad seeing people denied services in hospitals because of N500 –Tayo Sobola

After she was crowned Sarauniya (Queen mother) of Uke kingdom, Nasarawa State, renowned actress and former Television host, Tayo Sobola, gained the ‘HRM’ title before her full name. Sobola, who is popularly known as Sotayo, spoke with IFEOMA ONONYE in this interview about her humanitarian Foundation called, STA foundation, why it seems she took a back seat from acting and why women will forever be their own worst critics

We are still in the international women’s month. 35% gender inclusive bill was rejected by lawmakers. What do you think women should do as a way forward?

Women should press further and ask for more. There is a saying that persistence shows seriousness. So, they should not give up.

The bill is not just for them alone; it’s for every girl, woman out there. Most of those men that threw away the bill have wives at home. Let’s make them feel the pressure of our persistence, which only we women know how to.

Women are often said to be their own worst critics. What do you think we should do to encourage other women and not be among the first to throw ourselves under the bus?

I don’t think there is anyway we can do it. There is no way you can stop a woman from talking about other women. It is not possible.

There is no way an elegant lady will drive a good car past other women on foot, and those ones will not turn and say, ‘what is she feeling like. I don’t blame you, I blame the person that gave you car’. It is almost impossible. A girl can pass by wearing a beautiful dress; some people may admire it, some will just say, ‘its a lie, the dress is fake designer’.

So, you cannot stop it. The way we talk is what we are like. You can only speak for yourself. That demon inside women, you cannot remove it. This is the reason many women don’t confide in each other for fear of being laughed at.

There are times you tell supposed friends things about you, they go and post it on Snapchat, thinking you don’t use Snapchat. Women will all attack women and you will be wondering what their gain is. Let me use myself as an example. I have been reading and taking courses added to my humanitarian services.

People have been reading about them in the papers, but some people are saying ‘what is her own sef? Am I the one that said they should not read?

Tell us about your foundation.

Before now, I have been doing a lot of humanitarian work. We go to schools of the blind on February 14th to give gifts to the visually impaired. I know how much I spend on my glasses. It is a big deal not seeing the people around you talking and moving. I feel for them.

So, I have always done unpublicised things for them. I am that kind of person that does things for other people without wanting the next person to know. But at the end of the day, the situation of the country is getting worse and people need help.

Some won’t even know how to come to you to ask for something because they dont want to be laughed at. Some want things and can only approach people whom they believe will be willing to give at the point that they want it. If someone knows that you are running a foundation, they can easily come to you.

But when that isn’t available, they find it hard to even approach you with their needs. Meanwhile, there are also people who dont do things except you hold them by the neck. I am not rich o but I know that from the little I have, I can share.

Sometimes, I transfer all the money I have in my account to people I believe that need it at that time because I know that I have no immediate need of it. I also know that I have people I can call when I am really in need of help.

But those other people may not have people they can run to or call when they are in need. So, by establishing a foundation, I am able to reach out to more people a n d render humanitarian services. I can be the mouthpiece to get people to give to others in need. Being the mouthpiece can be my sourcing for funds from people I know that can help and I use the funds to reach out to as many that need it.

So you are open to sponsorship?

Yes! That is very important for the foundation. We are also looking for humanitarian services for girl-child and also for those who are not girl-children. It’s not just going to be about distributing food items. We will look into their health as well. What if the person is not okay?

Which mouth will the person use to eat the food? Some people are in the clinics with bills of N10,000 that they cannot pay. Some people give birth and their husbands run away. So for me, it is more than just sharing food.

People have real problems. People die because of N500 or N1,000 registration fees at the hospital. Yet, some others can comfortably sit in traffic with their legs crossed munching on Gala and Lacasera, and before you get to your destination, you have spent N5000.

Why can’t we start helping ourselves? Why wait for government to help us, when we can do a lot just by reaching out to the next person? We already know that the government doesn’t care. If we keep waiting for government, things will continue to get worse.

Some people will see people complaining that they have not eaten bedside them. Rather, than help, they will carry that money and go pay tithe to a pastor that flies jet. These are issues that keeps me awake at night.

The foundation is going to be officially launched soon, and it is to give people access to what they need. If I open my DMs on a daily basis, you will cry for people. For things as small as paracetamol, gloves, people go to general hospitals and still have to buy. We have a Health Minister in this Nigeria and people are dying in public hospitals for things as simple as affording registration cards.

There is a lot I want to talk about and I am not playing this season. People also assign blames that are not due. People sit comfortably in their cars and litter the roads and streets, pour wastes and block drainages and then complain about the government being the problem. Is it the government that threw rubbish on the road?

From the way you speak, and your passion for helping people at the grassroots, do we see you running for any political office in the future?

I don’t think I want to go into politics. I have always done things for the grassroots; it’s just that I don’t document them.

Who is Sotayo when she is not in front of a camera?

A boring person. I am a very lively person but I can also be the direct opposite at the same time. Off-camera, I love to be by myself a lot. I prefer to hide in my room and do things on my phone. If the phone is not available, I sit at my thinking table and start to do what I have to do.

If you were to put a figure to it, how many films have you produced so far?

More than 10 movies. Most are of the Yoruba genre but I have produced one English film.

You do speak Hausa right?

I speak a few words gleaned from books.

How then do you communicate with people in Uke kingdom in Nasarawa?

They speak English as well. It is a civilised kingdom. For those who don’t, we have several people who can translate. I also have a book from my NYSC days because I served in Sokoto, Gidan Madi.

They gave us a book to help us communicate better with the locals and indigenes and that still comes in handy. Whenever I go there and I know what I want to say, I read up beforehand.

What is your relationship with Kannywood, seeing as you’re an actress in Nollywood and a royal mother in Northern Nigeria?

I don’t have any relationship with them for now. Maybe, as time goes on and I want to do a documentary of the title that I carry, I would work with them because they know more about the region than I do.

Speaking about your title, what is the most surprising part of having to embody that title?

The fact that I didn’t see it coming was the most surprising part. It just happened and I took a deep breath and embraced it. I got the title the first time I stepped into that kingdom. I had gone there for something else. Many people wonder if you are now the wife of an emir. I don’t think emirs crown their wives as queen mothers. If you are married to an emir, you cannot be everywhere. There is always a limitation as the wife of an emir.

Moving forward, what determines the kind of roles you accept in movies?

There’s a limit I can go. Some men don’t like their wives in ‘touchy-kissy’ roles. Before now, I was even very careful about the kind of roles I accept. I didn’t do a lot of romance on set. Some actors find it easy to marry themselves because they are used to doing those things a lot with themselves on set. So, feelings set in. I never used to do those things, and now I can’t.

A number of men restrict their wives from acting after marriage. What’s your opinion on that?

It’s their decision. I believe that for you to decide to marry an actress in the first place, there was something that you saw. If you eventually marry and say you don’t want that aspect of her, then it is left for the woman or lady to decide if she can abide by it. It is a decision for the lady to make if she can cope with it.

Most men do these things as a result of jealousy. They think that the way they saw her is the same way others will notice her.

Is that something you can do? Give up your career for marriage?

I t d e – pends.

T h e question is that how many times do I even still act now?

One thing takes the other away, that is the truth. People think they can juggle but eventually discover that one of those things would take precedence. Now, I do a whole lot of services that are taking me away from my career as an actress. It is not like my husband or anyone is saying don’t do movies again.

He lets me do what I want. But I have to respect that there is a limit I can go when I am acting, and I dont need to be told. I am doing some other things that keep me so busy that I don’t even have the time to do films.

What is the biggest gift marriage has given you?

I have always been reserved but I don’t look it. Marriage has given me the ability to maintain who I have been.

Do you think you would have come this far if you didn’t come into the film industry?

Yes, I think so. I did not grow up with a lazy mo t h e r . People in my family look at me now and see that I am more like my mother. I grew up living in my mum’s house. She was accomplished even before she married my father, who had his own things. Imagine growing up like that.

But even with everything I have done, I know that I have not started. I still have a long way to go.

And I am not the kind of woman that rests simply because her husband has it all and provides. I chase money daily and I pay bills every day.

I have buildings that I have to maintain and manage. If I am not hardworking, my husband would not stay.

Tell us about your tattoos…

There is nothing special about them. I don’t even have reasons for getting my tattoos. I just do whatever comes to my head. I love tattoos because it’s like having a permanent hennahenna. I upgraded some of my tattoos after I lost my mum.

Tell us about your royal title ‘Saruniya’. What does it mean?

It means Queen Mother.

Did your title come with strict rules? For example, in some certain tribes, a titled woman wear certain clothes and can’t eat in public. Does yours have rules to follow?

Yes, I have rules. There are limitations to how I can dress. I have a way I am supposed to dress and seen anywhere I go. I am supposed to go about with my staff anywhere that I am. I have three staffs of office.

I have a long ceremonial one, the one that looks like a walking stick, and a short one. Even my hair should be covered. There is a full regalia that I am supposed to be wearing but not everyone but I am supposed to have the Cape all the time. And when I am in a place, my presence needs to be felt.

Do they know you have tattoos?

They knew everything about me before they came.

