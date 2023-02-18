It’s selfish for North to insist on retaining power –Adejumo

High Chief Adegboyega Adejumo is a titled chief in Ibadanland. He is also a member of the executive committee of the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organization, Afenifere. In this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO, he spoke on many issues relating to the build up to next week’s general election. To him, the insistence of leaders in the North to back another candidate from the same region to succeed incumbent Muhammadu Buhari is selfish and wicked. Excerpts:

It’s precisely a week until the forthcoming general election. Has there been any cause for the Afenifere to change its position its preferred candidate for the Presidency?

For this generation, perhaps even the last generation, they may not know the values that Afenifere holds so dear. They may not have known that Afenifere has always been this organization that cannot be intimidated and be bought. It is an organization that cannot be swayed by sweet words of mouth or by money and by every other means and instrumentalities of those who don’t want progress. Afenifere stands for progress. Our mantra is ‘love your neighbour as you love yourself’. Afenifere is doing good to the society, bringing egalitarianism to the people. Afenifere has never found to make decisions that others find difficult.

So, when Afenifere didn’t change its mind in 1956 that it was going to give free education to the people; when Afenifere didn’t change its mind when it said it was going to give free healthcare. When it said agriculture was going to be the pivot of governance in the Western Region. I am talking about the four cardinal points of the UPN and the continuation of all of these in the AD. So, why will Afenifere change its mind now? Why? We take our time to arrive at a conclusion. Let’s face it, it’s only a country that does not think, a country that is devoid of what we call cognitive reckoning, that is not using all the faculties God has given it that will throw up certain candidates. The results are always going to be there for all to see; a sick country in the hands of a sick man; a sick country in the hands of a very corrupt man.

A sick country in the hands of another Fulani after the tenure of Muhammadu Buhari for eight years? Of course, Afenifere is not going to be part of what would appear as a denigration of the human entity. It’s only people who are less than human that would want to queue behind such a candidate that I have mentioned. If you really truly want this country to survive, the only option that we have is Peter Obi, Papa Adebanjo has said so. Again, what country do we have? We have Nigeria that has now overtaken India as the poverty capital of the world. India has four times the population of Nigeria.

We have more poverty stricken people. By all the indices, we are poorer. How did we get here sir? When in 2015 we told the people not to vote for Buhari, it was just like a craze or daze as if they (Nigerians) had doped to

their elbows, it was as if they were under the influence of substances. We knew Buhari didn’t have the capacity. We knew he was going to be a Fulani irredentist, a bigoted ruler who would pander to religion, pander to his Fulani ethnicity and who has no capacity in the 21st century to lead a nation like Nigeria. He doesn’t have capacity in either economics, or in anything politics. So, we are saying it and we are not shy of saying it, if Nigeria should choose any of these people that may just be the end of the country.

From the way you’ve spoken you are envisaging that your candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, may not win?

I’m not envisaging anything. Let me explain myself clearly enough. Is it about those who vote that we have rulers who have always ruled us as president or anyone even a governor in this country? All votes counted on that day of the Presidential Election as well as the candidates that vied for the National Assembly election came down to about 668,000 or thereabouts. In less than 24 hours when they went for presidential election, Buhari had 2.2 million votes. How mathematically correct can that be? In fact, Pythagoras who lived before Christ, a great mathematician, would be laughing at us. It’s about the fact that here, rigging has become commonplace. Vote buying has become commonplace, changing of election results at collation centres has become commonplace. If there should be a free and fair election, Obi will win.

You believe Obi will still win… (Cuts in) No, you are not getting me.

I said in a free and fair election, Obi will win but the question is, can you say that the election will be free and fair?

But INEC has stated that it has deployed the necessary processes and equipment for a credible election…

Let me ask you a question. When he came on board in 1983, he said he was coming because the 1983 election was rigged. He said it was not credible and transparent that was why the military which he was leading at that time. Since Buhari has become the president, can we see any election that he has conducted that is free and fair? Can you answer this question? Has he organized any election better than the one that he condemned?

But the opposition has been winning elections in some states since he came on board?

Allowing the opposition to win once in a while or the people making sure that their votes count are actually exceptions to the rule. We all know what happened not in this election but the election in Osun State. What happened in all other elections? If the opposition has its base in certain areas, it may be even difficult to overturn it. Those in the know said the last election in Ekiti State was rigged in favour of the APC. There are people who would swear that the last Ekiti election was rigged.

There seems to be a crisis in the country occasioned by the Naira redesigning and swap policy. Are you scared that this might impact the election?

Do you subscribe to conspiracy theorists suggesting that the government is using it to scuttle the forthcoming election? I don’t speculate on the basis of what people say. A superior man does not go by what the masses considered to be a guess work. I won’t do a guess work but I will like to say this for a fact. There are too many interests at play, those who don’t have the power to shift to the South. Those who want the North to perpetuate itself in power, they are there trying out their shenanigans. There are those who believe that the ruling party, even though in a sane country the APC should be allowed to contest any election, let alone field a candidate. Some people within their ranks are now saying that some policies are being enacted to stop them from becoming the president. The truth is that the APC has bastardised this country.

They have no moral reason to even want to vie for election. Those who believe that Buhari has his own interest, there are those who want Naira to rain to buy votes. That has been captured on camera. Of course it has become commonplace to see people being given money with all manner of obscene slogans. It’s a crazy environment that we live in. our plight will continue to make us go down.

It is impossible under this kind of structure for a good leader to rise up. It is as simple as that. If the idea is that there is a monetary policy, the CBN is given the power to review the monetary policy. Who are those who are trying to derail it? The Supreme Court, what is supreme about the Supreme Court? Your authority as supreme can only be respected when you are seen as incorruptible. Those who have bastardised our system in every way have bastardised the judiciary. So, none is just including the Supreme Court. Everybody is after something. Everybody is after one interest or the other.

What then is the issue?

The issues are those who are playing upon the intelligence of Nigerians by either wanting the monetary policy to stay or wanting it to go away.

Recently, the leadership of the Northern Elders Forum said it would unveil its preferred presidential candidate and from all indications, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar seems to be the direction they might be heading to. How does that sit with you sir?

The truth of the matter is this, the Afenifere was accused of not doing what the members of the Northern Elders did like inviting candidates to speak to them. What is the point in working to the answer? They already knew the person they wanted. It was just to make us look like fools when they said they were calling all the candidates.

To make it appear as if they are intelligent whereas, they are not intelligent. All they want is to have a Northerner to continue. That is not intelligence. That is being selfish, that is being feudal. They are slowly killing this country because they are benefitting from the system because one of their own is in power.

