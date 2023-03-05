News

its shall be well with Nigeria, says Adeboye

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem Comment(0)

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye has reiterated that “it shall be well with Nigeria” despite prevalent limitations hindering it’s breakthrough. Adeboye who clocked 81 years, Thursday, March 2, with several congratulatory messages and prayers, made the decree at the Special March Holy Ghost Service (HGS) which commemorates his birthday, anniversary of special breakthrough and the 37th anniversary of the HGS which started in 1986 and holds every first Friday of the month at the Redemption Camp, Lagos- Ibadan Expressway.

The celebrator who was full of appreciation to the Almighty shared that HGS was born when God asked what He wanted during his birthday and he (Adeboye) replied that he wanted every member of the church to receive miracles, hence God commanded he gathered the members. Meanwhile at the service with the theme: ‘God of Breakthroughs’, held between Thursday and Saturday and attended by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and his wife Dr. Ibijoke; Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel; Wife of Ogun State Governor, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun and others, Adeboye stressed that God chooses whom to grant breakthrough, while asking the congregants take the decrees and prophecies seriously. He, however, noted that only those who live consecrated lives are qualified to have him as their spiritual father, as he cannot be a father to individuals yet to experience genuine spiritual rebirth.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

All Set for Its 24H Spa Debut Is Squadra Corse Garage Italia

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Squadra Corse Garage Italia is set to make its Total 24 Hours of Spa debut in July with a Ferrari 488 GT3 and the team’s full season Blancpain GT World Challenge America driver lineup of Caesar Bacarella and Martin Fuentes. A third driver will be confirmed soon for the Ferrari of Ft. Lauderdale-associated team, which […]
News

Study: Weight cycling linked to insomnia in women

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Women who have a history of weight cycling, which means losing weight and then regaining that amount plus more, are more likely to experience sleep problems, even if they’ve had as little as one bout of losing and regaining ten pounds; according to a new study in the Journal of Cardiovascular Nursing.   Sleep issues […]
News

Hollandia Zero Yoghurt gets consumers support

Posted on Author Temitayo Durowoju and Mariam Sanusi

The introduction of Hollandia Zero Yoghurt last year generated a lot of excitement among consumers inclined to a healthy lifestyle and interested in enjoying the natural taste and nutrition of yoghurt with Zero Added Sugar, Zero Artificial Sweeteners and Zero Lactose. Brand analysts and nutritionists have also commended the product launch campaign tagged; “So Much […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica