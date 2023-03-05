its shall be well with Nigeria, says Adeboye

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye has reiterated that “it shall be well with Nigeria” despite prevalent limitations hindering it’s breakthrough. Adeboye who clocked 81 years, Thursday, March 2, with several congratulatory messages and prayers, made the decree at the Special March Holy Ghost Service (HGS) which commemorates his birthday, anniversary of special breakthrough and the 37th anniversary of the HGS which started in 1986 and holds every first Friday of the month at the Redemption Camp, Lagos- Ibadan Expressway.

The celebrator who was full of appreciation to the Almighty shared that HGS was born when God asked what He wanted during his birthday and he (Adeboye) replied that he wanted every member of the church to receive miracles, hence God commanded he gathered the members. Meanwhile at the service with the theme: ‘God of Breakthroughs’, held between Thursday and Saturday and attended by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and his wife Dr. Ibijoke; Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel; Wife of Ogun State Governor, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun and others, Adeboye stressed that God chooses whom to grant breakthrough, while asking the congregants take the decrees and prophecies seriously. He, however, noted that only those who live consecrated lives are qualified to have him as their spiritual father, as he cannot be a father to individuals yet to experience genuine spiritual rebirth.

