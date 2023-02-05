It’s threat to economy, stifling Nigerians –Sen. Adeyemi

…says 7 days too long for Buhari to act

Senator Smart Adeyemi, yesterday, raised the alarm that the current crisis provoked by the Federal Government’s policy of redesigning the Naira, was a threat to the economy, lamenting that Nigerians were dying for lack of cash. Briefing journalists in Abuja on the impact of the policy on the citizens and the economy, Adeyemi said that Nigerians, especially the poor, were now cursing the Central Bank (CBN) Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to reconsider the seven days he asked for in order to take action on the worrisome situation.

The aggrieved lawmaker said that he had cause to believe the allegation of the Kaduna State Governor, Nasiru El-Rufai, that some cabals in the Presidency were working against Asiwaju Bola Tinubu Presidency. He described most of Buhari’s aides as hypocrites, who were misleading him to take wrong decisions to the detriment of his government and the citizens. His words: “Many of the artisans and small scale business people, they have their money at home. As I speak to you, I have a record of people who died because they had no money to buy drugs in the last few days. They died because of complications.

“So, good as this policy is, we should not allow the poor masses to carry the pains for the atrocity committed by the elite. I want to tell the President that the seven days is too long a time before the change. I am taking a look at happenings across the country and already there are demonstrations, violent reactions. “President Muhammadu Buhari is a statesman, who fought for the unity of this country and a man who was doggedly committed to rule this country. I want to call on the President that seven days is too long a period. The pains that Nigerians are experiencing are too much. Three days is like one year for people to bear.

“I am saying this because we were elected, not appointed. So, I have the responsibility to give the feedback of the pains of the people that elected us. Those elected are the direct contact to the people. “In some instances, people are paying N2,500 to get N10, 000 of the old notes, not even the new notes. In this country, there are artisans who live by their daily earnings. They can go out; what they get in the day is what they use to manage their homes. “These people are dying silently and I want to support all the positions taken by El-Rufai and the President should listen that we who are speaking out are the friends; we are his children, who love him so that this government should succeed and hand over on May 29th peacefully. We have contributed so much for the enthronement of democracy and some of us will not allow for democracy to be derailed in any way.

“This is a threat to peace and tranquility of the coun-try and that is what is giving room for interpretation, and insinuations that some people around Buhari are behind the problem. “What is the sense in giving out old notes and new notes not being given to you? The majority of Nigerians are still poor. Do you want people to keep dying? Adeyemi asked Buhari. “How do people survive on a daily basis? I am not in support of those who stole money. Go after them. I am speaking for the poor- the artisans. We have reason to believe that they are working against APC and Tinubu. People are frustrated. “Mr President, thank you for your concern. But no woman in the labour room will survive another seven days of labour. You have done your best, apart from insecurity that has beclouded your achievement. “Those that surround you are hypocrites. The poor are shouting. This is the worst policy anyone can think of. Emefiele, Nigerians are cursing you. I know what people are going through.”

