It’s time for FG to ban ASUU, says Nkire

A member of the National Caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Sam Nkire, has called on the Federal Government to consider banning the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). Publicuniversitylecturers havebeenonstrikesinceFebruary 14 following the government’s failure to honour its agreement with ASUU. In a statement, Nkire said for many decades ASUU had turned itself into a tool for destruction by its frequent strikes which have become a habit, rather than a development partner to the Nigerian university system.

The APC chief said: “I believe our university system can run better without the disruption from ASUU which has turned itself into an employee intent on destroying the company.” He added: “It is unacceptable for a group of individuals to gang up to determine whether and when Nigerians go to the university or not.” According to him, it is the duty of the Federal Government not to allow ASUU or any other workers’ union to bring the government to its knees, cripple the economy and shut down society. However, Nkire said he was not oblivious of most of the problems being encountered by the universities and their teachers, but urged ASUU to put into account the challenges and numerous problems facing Nigeria and most countries in the world. He advised the union and all other institutions which have embarked on any form of industrialactiontoconsiderthe plight of theirstudents and members and go back to work. He said: “ASUU has made its point and government and the people have heard them.”

