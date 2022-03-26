It’s time for Nigerians to reject money politics –Ogun Assembly aspirant, Bolaji Kelani

Bolaji Kelani is passionate about making life better for the people of Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area, where he hails from. Kelani, a tourism and hospitality expert, inherited politics from his ageing father Alhaji Mukaila Kelani and he wants to continue, where his father, who has since retired from politics, stopped. The relatively young man speaks on why he wants to serve his people amongst other issues in this interview with oladipupo awojobi. Excerpts…

What attracted you to politics as a young man?

I believe that this is the time for the youth to come out and join politics. When you look at what is happening around the world, we believe that youths can deliver. Apart from that, I looked at my state, and I discovered that a lot of things are not being done right. I believe that if vibrant youths can be in positions of authority, with knowledge, understanding and thinking we can change things in the state, in the local governments and even in the country. That was why I decided to come in since some people are not doing it well. Look at a country like France, their President, Emmanuel Macron, is a youth and everything has changed in France since he got to power. Despite COVID-19, a lot of things have changed positively in their economy. He invited international counterparts to build their economy. So if youths are in charge, there are a lot of strategies and thinking that we can bring in and make things better. That was why I felt that we should join the leaders to do it better and change the face of politics in Nigeria.

So, which office are you vying for and under which platform?

I am aspiring for a seat in the Ogun State House of Assembly from Ota Constitutency 1 under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Why state house of assembly and not any other office?

I want to be the voice of my people and constituents and the voice of youths. There are a lot of things we need in our constituency. Our youths need us and we can speak for them. It is youths like me that can speak for youths and I will raise my voice for them and give them what they want. As an executive I might not be able to do that, but I need to represent them, I want our voice to be heard and our impact should really be felt in a positive way. I want to be the mouthpiece of my people, everybody cannot be there, it is only one person and they need someone that is right and who has the people at the centre of his heart. I want everything to change, which is why I want to be in the state house of assembly and change everything from 2023.

Would you say the legislature has performed well in Nigeria?

Actually, I cannot condemn the legislators, they are trying their best. You must have one or two things in your mind before you represent the people. But, what I’m saying is that some of them don’t speak about what their people want. Nigeria as a country needs a lot of changes in terms of stomach infrastructure, basic amenities, empowerment, employment and a lot of things should be tackled. I believe that if they can emphasise something now and then emphasise another one next time, the Speaker of the House of Assembly would have no choice, but to tackle them and take them to the executive for consideration. Nigeria is the giant of Africa, so they must ensure that their voice is heard. We have three arms of government; the legislative, executive and the judiciary. The legislative arm of government can only make laws and raise issues, it now depends on how they make it before other arms of government will work on it

Are you ready for what it takes to contest for a political office as you will need to spend a lot of money to get the people to support you and convince the leaders of the party?

That is what we are saying, everything in Nigeria is not about money again, youths have become wiser. Sharing money during primary and general elections is what we are trying to tackle. The youths need better opportunity, which is why we have been moving from one community to another to let them know these things. Poverty has caused a lot of havoc in Nigeria. It is not that N1,000 or N5,000 that they will give you during elections that will cover you for the four years they will spend in office. We are trying to speak to our people to understand what they should do. I did a youth empowerment programme in Ado-Odo/ Ota Local Government and the turn out was massive. The training programme, tagged; “Intensive Masters Training on Ticketing & Tourism Management” took place between February 7 and 12, 2022 at NA Dehinde Memorial Hall, Ado-Odo Ota Local Government Secretariat, Ogun State. We wanted to train 60 youths, but 110 of them came around and it gave me that happiness that things have changed. Now, youths, elderly ones and widows are not looking for cheap money, they are looking for someone that can represent them. That was why I have been moving round that whoever comes around to give them money during elections should be rejected because they are more than that. What matters most is for us to teach them how to catch fish and not to give them fish to eat. There are a lot of things to be done, a lot of empowerment to be done. If as tour operator, and tourism professional I can have my people in mind, other people should be able to follow suit. My own is that if I get into office, I will use my profession to help my people and find people of like minds that can give us what we want. I have friends in the computer sector, in agriculture, and in other areas that will join me to do this. We will empower youths, give them jobs and reduce poverty in the country.

What is your assessment of Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State?

I really appreciate Governor Dapo Abiodun of the state. He has been doing great jobs and four years are not enough to work things out, but you can see what he has been doing. Look at the road in Agbara area of Ado-Odo/ Ota LG, he inspected it recently. There are a lot of projects on ground that the Governor is working on. I believe that if they give him a second term the spirit of Ogun State would further come into play. This would be in addition to the plans of other officials that would work with him. He is doing so much for the state and we need to commend and support him.

