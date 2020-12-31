It’s time for Nigeria’s industrialisation

CONTINUED FROM YESTERDAY

In fact, if we can have a two-milliontonne, fully integrated steel plant at the cost of about $2 billion, we will be saving about $2 billion every year. By fully integrated, I mean processing from iron ore to beneficiation, pelletizing, DR Plant, SMS, steel, long products, sheets, angles – all aspects of the value chain. If we even decide to undertake beneficiation alone, this would be more lucrative than processed limestone, which is the raw material for cement.

I daresay if we are able to take full advantage of this, then we can firmly place our sector and country on the road to sustainable development. As business leaders, we are not exploring and exploiting these opportunities enough and the few of us who are doing it, definitely cannot do it alone. I say this because there are huge opportunities in mining, manufacturing, and the agricultural value chain – just as there are in the services space.

Agriculture is a prime area in need of serious intervention, and we need more Nigerians to step up here. Do you know that, 60% of the world’s arable land resides in Africa? And as is often said, “if potential were edible, Africa will be the best fed continent in the world.”

The same applies here to Nigeria. I flew last week from Lagos to Sokoto and could see the fertile plains from Kwara, Niger, all the way to Sokoto, waiting for us to take advantage of. How long will we continue to rely on importing food? Our continued inability to grow what we eat exposes us to various shocks, the most debilitating being the 2020 pandemic.

This is one of the reasons why at BUA we are renewing our focus on the agriculture and foods space. Just like I said last year for cement, BUA is also looking to combine our foods businesses – from sugar, flour, pasta to list as BUA FOODS on the NSE by the end of 2021.

In sugar, we have our integrated plantation in Kwara State set to produce 200,000 tonnes of refined sugar, 20 million litres of ethanol annually and 35MW of power – all utilizing the by-products of cane sugar. We also have a refinery in Lagos and Port Harcourt.

In Flour and Pasta, we have also started looking at backward integration for Nigerian-grown wheat to reduce our dependence on imported wheat and revive production in the sector. Nigeria currently imports over 5 million tonnes of wheat and this places a huge strain on our scarce FX as a country.

The opportunities in the agriculture and agribusiness space are endless. How are we as leaders looking to take advantage of this space? How can we work together, and what examples – or opportunities are on the horizon? In terms of our plans, we recently announced that BUA will be building a refinery and petrochemicals complex.

Why? Because we saw an opportunity even though there is another big project in that space, coming on stream. Local consumption is quite huge and estimated at 800,000 barrels per day. This is in addition to the huge regional market that exists for petroleum products. Alongside the refinery, we are building a polypropylene plant, which will answer the demand for polypropylene in the region. It is common knowledge that about a third of our country’s FX earnings go towards the importation of petrol and petroleum products.

More strange is the fact that the cost of logistics for transporting these products to Nigeria could instead be deployed to significantly revamp the refining space and therefore, at BUA, we couldn’t just sit back – we knew we had to take action and I am certain we have made the right call yet again. On a final note, I want to say again that we need more people to come and invest in various sectors of the Nigerian economy. We have the climate, people, land, water, mineral resources – we have almost everything.

The final piece is we must begin to produce what we consume and consume what we produce. Where we cannot do either, we must become a regional powerhouse in value-addition – if not for anything, but to take advantage of the benefits of the African Continental Free Trade Area (Af- CFTA). This presents a massive opportunity for us as a country and unless we take full advantage, we may become a dumping ground due to Nigeria’s unique position of being Africa’s largest economy, and our huge population.

We must begin to look at a cross-pollination of our industries amid economic integration and finally, as Nigerian business leaders, we need to be less shy and more bullish in taking advantage of opportunities. This is my charge to us all, and I humbly expect to cheer on, and learn from your successes in the coming financial year.

Being speech delivered by Founder & Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, when he was admitted as a Fellow of the Institute of Directors (Nigeria) on Sunday, December 21, 2020

