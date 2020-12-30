It’s time for Nigeria’s industrialisation

I would like to thank the Institute of Directors Nigeria for deeming it fit to admit me as a Fellow of this esteemed institution. It is indeed a great honour.

I remember when I was invited last year as a special guest of honour during the 2019 IOD Dinner; I announced that BUA Cement was preparing to list on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE). Since you all began this journey with me, please allow me to report back that BUA Cement listed afterwards and is now one of the most capitalized companies on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

With a market capitalization of N1.9 trillion, EBITDA of N82 billion and PAT of N60 billion as at FY2019, we are on course to hit EBITDA of N100 billion by the end of 2020 despite the dire conditions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic this year.

Our outcomes are very significant because BUA Cement is a manufacturing and mining outfit and is currently one of the most profitable manufacturing entities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

Our successes are exceptional because in mining, you are expected to add a lot more value compared to many other industries due to the use of locally sourced raw materials in your operations.

Regardless of the hurdles posed by this global pandemic, we continued to create jobs and sustainable wealth for our workers, investors and by extension, our customers. I must add that with the presence of resources needed across the country, we have been able to stabilize prices irrespective of where anybody lives in Nigeria and as a result, the price of cement in Lagos is similar or the same as the price of cement in Maiduguri, Yenagoa, Sokoto or Onitsha.

In addition to this, only 5% of our revenues are used for imports in foreign exchange; this has freed up necessary funds to pursue further expansion and development across our brand portfolio, particularly in the field of innovative manufacturing.

The cement industry in Nigeria is currently producing about 28 million metric tonnes of cement per annum, which translates to about 120kg per head in terms of consumption per capita. This is lower than consumption per head in the rest of Africa. Based on this, it is very clear that we are not even producing enough cement.

Where others see low consumption figures, I see opportunity; it means Nigeria and the surrounding region is still home to huge opportunities in housing, infrastructure, and allied industries.

Demand and consumption currently outstrips supply; our population is increasing, logistics remains a huge challenge, coupled with reduced production amongst some players. This is why the price of cement in the market is currently about 20% higher than the price of cement ex-factory.

Plants are aging and BUA is one of the few that have new plants. We have, therefore, taken it upon ourselves to tangibly bridge the demand gap by 2022.

The potentials exist because ideally, Nigeria should be producing at least 300kg per head or about 60 million metric tonnes per annum – which is double our current production capacity. Imagine with me for a second, if we were still importing cement.

The cost of logistics alone would have made the price of cement out of the reach of many – especially those in far-flung states. As I said earlier, and many of us have experienced, the retail price of cement is currently high. However, at about $120/ton exfactory this is still lower than the price of cement per ton in many African countries.

This equally means the market is big enough for new investments and unless we all come out to face these challenges as leaders, development will be difficult to achieve. In view of these challenges, I am happy to announce that our 3rd cement line of 3mmt per annum in Sokoto is expected to be commissioned in the middle of 2021, and I am also pleased to inform you that we are commencing the construction of three more cement plants of 3 million tonnes each in Sokoto, Edo and Adamawa at the cost of $1.05 billion which should be completed by the end of 2022.

The contract signing is expected to happen this week. However, I am also of the strong belief that it is not only in cement that these large-scale projects are possible. Nigeria hosts other huge mineral deposits waiting for us to add value, to extract maximum benefits. Iron Ore is one of them.

Our country is one of only 11 countries in the world that is sitting on iron ore, coal and even gas and yet, we appear to be the only ones yet to take full advantage. It is estimated that we spend about $3 billion a year importing steel, which we can produce locally using our resources thereby saving billions of dollars in foreign exchange every year

