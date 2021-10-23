It’s time Nigeria paid serious attention to tourism, says Akinboboye

One sector that has been greatly impacted by COVID – 19 since its outbreak in December 2019, is the tourism sector, with global destinations shutdown and businesses at standstill. Nigerians are noted for their penchant for international travels but since the outbreak of COVID -19 that has drastically reduced.

The National Association for Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) greatly lamented this development in a recent release by it showing drastic drop in sales of tickets. According to it, ticket sales for international travels in Nigeria recorded about 31.4 per cent slump in 2019, compared to 2018 estimates. N360 billion was recorded as total sales figure for 2019; a N165 billion difference when compared to N525 billion ($1.5 billion) recorded in previous year. While many are lamenting this development, however, the Founder and President of La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, Otunba Wanle Akinbobye, says it is time for Nigeria to ‘take advantage of its advantage’ by latching on the negative effect of the pandemic to turn attention to developing domestic tourism, noting that Nigeria can make double of what its nationals spend on tickets alone in international travels from the domestic scene.

‘‘The lack of distractions in Africa’s tourism sector presently because of the advent of COVID -19 will definitely boost domestic and national tourism within the continent of Africa because of challenges associated presently with international travels,’’ he says. Following the partnership deal struck with the Mayor of Grand Bassam, Mayor Jean Louis Moulot, who recently visited him to strike a partnership deal for the development of tourism in his community, he discloses that: ‘‘Forward looking, proactive leaders like the Cote d’ Ivoire Ambassador to Nigeria and the Mayor of Grand Bassam, will be the ones to reap the humongous benefits of this particular opportunity. ‘‘Mayor Jean Louis Moulot’s visit to the resort is also the first time he is visiting Nigeria. With this visit, Cote d’ Ivoire is showing the way forward for Africa’s collaboration and development ‘‘If the public sector leaders can take a cue from this tourism will begin to grow in Nigeria.

The public sector needs private sector to invest, manage and develop tourism.’’ One of the quick fixes, he says is for urgent steps to be taken by Nigeria governments across the three levels to invest in turning the various tourist attractions in their respective domain into tourist attractions by developing them and creating economic activities around them for the benefit of the people and boost the nation’s economy and Gross Domestic Products (GDP). The present state of most of the tourist attractions across the country, he says cannot attract any tourist both domestic and international, therefore, they cannot yield any money or economic activities for the people.

Until concerted efforts are made to employ the right mechanism, investors, tourism experts and developers as the Mayor of Grand Bassam has done, the story will remain the same as those attractions would remain lifeless attractions and of no interest to anyone. According to him, what makes attractions tourist destinations is when their potentials are developed and economic activities built around them to attract tourists who in turn spend money whenever they visit the destinations, thereby empowering the people and the communities.

