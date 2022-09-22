It’s time to address issues affecting Nigeria’s peace, says environmental activist

In commemoration of this year’s World Peace Day, renowned environmental activist and Director Health of Mother Earth Foundation, Dr. Nnimmo Bassey has called on Nigerians to shun strife and senseless killings for peace to reign in the nation.

The architect, author and poet, who chaired Friends of the Earth International from 2008 through 2012 made the call while speaking with New Telegraph at the Fishermen Alliance meeting, held in Makoko, Yaba.

Bassey reiterated that the right to life and other rights of individuals when respected will make room for peace and progress.

Underlining that it was time to address issues affecting the nation’s peace, Bassey stated: “World peace day is a good day for Nigerians to take a pause, sit back and ask themselves if there is peace or whether Nigeria is at war. The kind of conflict might not be an open conflict in some places but there are lots of things happening as a result of insecurities in this country.

“If you are insecure, you cannot have peace and we really need to put a stop to insecurity for our mental, spiritual, physical and economic wellbeing. We need peace and peace does not mean we cannot have disagreement.

“But having disagreement in a way that is constructive is central in democracy. We should have liberty to speak against anybody or anything that is not right without being harassed.”

Meanwhile, he called on the Lagos government to look into the displacement threat, water channels dredging and other challenges affecting the outputs of fishermen and fisherwomen based in Makoko.

