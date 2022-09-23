News

It’s time to address issues affecting our peace – Activist

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem Comment(0)

In commemoration of this year’s world peace day, renowned environmental activist and Director, Health of Mother Earth Foundation, Dr. Nnimmo Bassey has called on Nigerians to shun strife and senseless killings for peace to reign in the nation. The activist, who also chaired Friends of the Earth International from 2008 through 2012, made the call whilespeakingwithNewTelegraph at the fishermen alliance meeting in Makoko, Yaba. Bassey reiterated that the right to life and other rights of individuals when respected will make room for peace and progress.

Underlining that it was time to address issues affecting the nation’s peace, Bassey said: “World peace day is a good day for Nigerians to take a pause, sit back and ask themselves if there is peace or whether Nigeria is at war. Thekindof conflictmightnot be an open conflict in some places, but there are lots of things happening as a result of insecurity in this country. “If you are insecure, you cannot have peace and we really need to put a stop to insecurity for our mental, spiritual, physical and economic wellbeing. Weneedpeaceand peace does not mean we cannot have disagreement.”

 

