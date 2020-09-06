Metro & Crime

Its time to deliver governance – Bello

…says time for politics is over

 

In what appears to be the making of a convinant in the presence of God, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has promised to prove nay sayers wrong with massive development and infrastructure after the completion of his eight years tenure as governor.

 

The governor, who made this promise on Sunday at the Christ the King’s Catholic Church in his Okene home town, said politics is now over as he is now fully focused on good governance by consolidating on his first term modest achievement.

 

Bello was on the church pulpit for a thanksgiving service over his recent victory at the Supreme Court which affirmed him winner of the November 16, 2019 gubernatorial election in the state.

 

The governor stated that as a believer in God Almighty, he was in church to appreciate God who has made him victorious and has given him more years to serve the good people of the state.

 

He affirmed that his administration was such that recognizes all religion and ensures fair and equal treatment which alongside it’s ethnic integration drive had become the fulcrum of his government.

