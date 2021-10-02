News

It’s time to face constitutional responsibilities, SSANU tells govts

Considering the state of the nation 61 years after independence, the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), has said that it was time for the government at all levels to face their constitutional responsibilities. SSANU National President, Comrade Mohammed Ibrahim in an Independence day message on Friday in Abuja, said it was time for the government to jettison the old attitude of reneging on agreements entered into with unions, which he said had always led to industrial disharmony.

Expressing worry over the level of disconnect between the political class and the masses, he noted that rather than focusing on the social contract signed with the citizens, the political class were only concerned with the 2023 elections.

He said: “How could it be that our children are no longer safe in our schools because of incessant kidnapping and killings, yet those that it fall on their shoulders to take actions are busy politicking. “How could it be that prices of food and other commodities are skyrocketing every day in the country and citizens are going to bed without food, yet our leaders and political leaders have not shown any concern? “It’s therefore time for left for the government at all levels to sit-up and squarely face its constitutional responsibilities of protecting and providing basic needs of Nigerians. Those we elected and gave power to lead our country must find solutions to our problems and bring development to our communities,” he said.

