It’s time to quit, Fashola tells Lagos under-bridge occupants

Disturbed by the safety of the bridges in Lagos State, Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, has issued a month’s notice to those living or working under such bridges across the state. The minister said people living or carrying out commercial and criminal activities under such bridges in the state must vacate the spaces being used, adding that the ministry has commenced enforcement from June 9. Speaking after inspecting some bridges that include Eko Bridge, Apongbon Bridge and Obalende Bridge, Fashola told the occupants to vacate peacefully or be ready to face the full wrath of the law when enforcement commences.

The minister also addressed stakeholders, including the state government, on the enforcement of the directive in order to carry out repair work on Eko Bridge that was recently damaged by an inferno as a result of activities of such occupants who live, trade and carry out other activities under it. Speaking at a Town Hall meeting on the rehabilitation of Eko Bridge organised by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing presided over by him, the minister assured the people that Eko Bridge would soon undergo comprehensive rehabilitation to prevent it from collapse.

 

