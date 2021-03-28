It’s time to return to your throne, fans tell rapper Eva Alordiah

Eva, Nigerian female rap sensation ruled the music scene in 2010 but after a while, she disappeared from the scene. Now it appears female Nigerian rapper, Eva Alordiah is back to the rap game, and still has the ability to drop punchlines.

In a two minutes freestyle video which she dropped on Twitter, the rapper suggests that she is still on top of her game as some of her fans seem to suggest. Dedicated to Tintin ‘Focus’ Ramon, Eva drops bragging rights in the track which she titles ‘OG B4 IG’. “I’m the best but I do not care where the rest be.

Listening to my mentors now they all sounding rusty. Must be the ego getting heavy, they don’t practice,” she raps. To this, popular filmmaker, Imoh Umoren, himself a lover of rap music, declared Eva to be his favorite rapper.

Meanwhile, fans of the rapper and entrepreneur have been dropping encouraging messages for her, with some declaring that she occupies the throne of the best female rapper in Nigeria.

‘leduwe Ol’waseyi rated her thus; “Flows 100%, Rhyme 100%, Punchlines 100%, Delivery 100%, Bars 100%, Energy 100%, Swag 100%. Respect!” For Tommy Tuchel,

“Your throne as the best female rapper in these streets is still empty as you left it.” Nifty Fellah admits that Eva is one female rapper who never runs out of bars.

Lucky Dove of peace wrote; “The throne you left a long time ago is still empty.

Come back to it queen.” A few days back, Eva opened up on how she battled depression but found solace in entrepreneurship.

