Body & Soul

It’s time to return to your throne, fans tell rapper Eva Alordiah

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Eva, Nigerian female rap sensation ruled the music scene in 2010 but after a while, she disappeared from the scene. Now it appears female Nigerian rapper, Eva Alordiah is back to the rap game, and still has the ability to drop punchlines.

 

In a two minutes freestyle video which she dropped on Twitter, the rapper suggests that she is still on top of her game as some of her fans seem to suggest. Dedicated to Tintin ‘Focus’ Ramon, Eva drops bragging rights in the track which she titles ‘OG B4 IG’. “I’m the best but I do not care where the rest be.

 

Listening to my mentors now they all sounding rusty. Must be the ego getting heavy, they don’t practice,” she raps. To this, popular filmmaker, Imoh Umoren, himself a lover of rap music, declared Eva to be his favorite rapper.

 

Meanwhile, fans of the rapper and entrepreneur have been dropping encouraging messages for her, with some declaring that she occupies the throne of the best female rapper in Nigeria.

 

‘leduwe Ol’waseyi rated her thus; “Flows 100%, Rhyme 100%, Punchlines 100%, Delivery 100%, Bars 100%, Energy 100%, Swag 100%. Respect!” For Tommy Tuchel,

“Your throne as the best female rapper in these streets is still empty as you left it.” Nifty Fellah admits that Eva is one female rapper who never runs out of bars.

Lucky Dove of peace wrote; “The throne you left a long time ago is still empty.

Come back to it queen.” A few days back, Eva opened up on how she battled depression but found solace in entrepreneurship.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

I advocate for government to subsidise sanitary pads –Momoh Saadatu, MEGN winner

Posted on Author In this interview with Ifeoma Ononye,

Momoh Saadatu is the crowned winner of 2020/2021 Most Elegant Girl in Nigeria. The Beauty Queen who is presently studying Social Development in Plateau State Polytechnic, Plateau State, is planning to help distressed young girls as her pet project. In this interview with Ifeoma Ononye, she speaks about her interest in different careers and why […]
Body & Soul

Maheeda is born again the third time

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

F ans of former adult movie star, Caroline Sam, popularly known as Maheeda, are beginning to wonder if there is more to her ‘born again’ status that meets the eye.     After the singer announced that she is now a born-again few days ago, many of her followers pointed out that this is not […]
Body & Soul

Bunmi Alabi launches first book to mark 40th birthday

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Bunmi Alabi is the beautiful wife of a popular music video producer, director and singer, Aki Alabi.   Exactly ten years ago, the couple released a hit song ‘Komole’ which kept many music lovers on their feet all season. Bunmi Alabi, mother of two turned 40 at the weekend and to celebrate the milestone, she […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica