It’s time to shun partisanship to fight insecurity –Makinde

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, yesterday, called on leaders across the country to shun partisanship and come together to collectively fight against insecurity in Nigeria.

The Governor, in a statement signed and made available to Sunday Telegraph by his Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa, also commended Governor Borno State, Prof. Babagana Zulum for his efforts towards tackling insurgency and banditry in the state. Makinde said this while hosting the Borno State Governors; his Kwara State

counterpart, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq; former governor of Borno State, Senator Kashim Shettima at the Government House, Agodi, Ibadan.

Also,he congratulated him for a well-deserved award being conferred on him by the University of Ibadan Alumni Association, Worldwide. He said: “On behalf of the government and people of Oyo State, welcome again to your own city, Ibadan.

We want to congratulate you on the award being given to you by the University of Ibadan Alumni Association, Worldwide. I think the award is well-deserved and we congratulate you on that. “I also want to thank you for stopping by.

What that demonstrates is that, it has nothing to do with party affiliation. Governance is something that is collective and the focus is the same. I have had the opportunity to host here my brother, the Governor of Kwara State and we are also collaborating. When he came, we visited IITA together.

Some of the programmes that we are collaborating with IITA on, now they want to have them in Kwara. “Also, we have set up a team to go to Kwara and we want to learn some of the good things they are doing there and collaborate.

And we believe this is the only way we can develop our country. “So, I want to thank you for this visit and also thank you for your concern for us in Oyo State; first with the crisis in Sasa and the recent fire incident at the spare parts market.”

Like this: Like Loading...