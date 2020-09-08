It’s time to stop killings in Southern Kaduna –Sultan

The Chairman of the Northern Traditional Rulers Council and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has called for a concerted effort to end the prevailing crisis in the Southern part of Kaduna and across the north. The Sultan spoke at the extended meeting of the Northern Traditional Rulers Council in Kaduna yesterday.

He said enough violence had been had in the north and called on the political leaders from the area and the state to close ranks and put an end to the menace. The Sultan disclosed that the meeting was conveyed to discuss ways of ending the escalating insecurity in the North and a communiqué was expected at the end of the discussions.

The traditional ruler said: “Everybody in Nigeria is worried about this crisis. It has been lingering on for so many years but I think it is time to put a stop to this madness because it is madness for people to kill one another for no just reason but due to political affiliation, ethnicity, religion and who you are, where you come from.” He therefore posited that, “no sane government would condole this mayhem and continuous murder of people”

He continued: “Recently, we have seen the truth of concerned citizens and stakeholders going to Sir Kasim Ibrahim House, the seat of government of Kaduna State of different individuals and groups to discuss with the governor on this lingering issue and I think and want to believe the beginning of the end of this mayhem has started.

“We have seen people from all walks of life coming down to discuss with the governor of Kaduna State on the best way out of this problem. “Most of the chairmen are here and we believe at the end of this session, we will come up with a position paper that will be sent to the Kaduna State government on one of the best ways of finding lasting solution to peace and stability not only in Kaduna but in other parts of northern states.”

The Sultan added that, the meeting was also called to discuss the issue of COVID- 19 pandemic and how it is affecting the people and what the traditional leaders can do to contribute their quota to ending the pandemic.

Meanwhile, in his opening remarks, Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El- Rufai, said his administration was doing everything possible to bring the crisis in Southern Kaduna to an end.

El-Rufai, noted that, “these communal clashes in Kaduna have been going on since 1980. We have done everything we can by establishing military bases, establishing mobile police post; we even have air force and special forces present all over Southern Kaduna to increase the number of security presence in the state. This has helped to a large extent.

