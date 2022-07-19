It’s time youths take over Nigeria’s leadership –Onitiri

A call has gone out to Nigerian youths to brace up, unite, and take over the country’s leadership, come 2023.

This call was contained in a statement issued by renowned socio-political activist and critic, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri in Lagos yesterday.

Old politicians, Onitiri said, have done their best and they should retire and allow youths to take over the centre stage of the country’s leadership, adding that old politicians no longer have the solutions to the country’s numerous teething problems.

“We democrats are urgently calling on all Nigerian youths to rise up now, get their PVCs and vote youths in as president and governors, to tackle the numerous challenges of insecurity, economic downturn and the cancerous corruption about to sink the country’s ship.

“They should act fast before this country is completely destroyed by blood-thirsty Boko Haram, armed herdsmen, religious fundamentalists masquerading as bandits, terrorists, kidnappers and all other criminals,” Onitiri further appealed.

He said this became urgently imperative because of the dismal performance of the ruling party, APC, since it took over power over seven years ago.

The elders, he noted, have nothing more to contribute to the affairs of the country other than to take a back seat and offer advices.

“In more advanced climes with enormous resources, it is the youths that are piloting the affairs and directing the centre stages. We, therefore, call on Nigerian youths to salvage our country from total collapse and destruction.

“It is the youths that have the energy, capacity, capability and the cerebral capabilities to harness the latent resources of our great country.

“Our major problem in Nigeria is leadership. Our youths should, therefore, come out and provide the needed leadership and turn the dwindling fortunes of our great country around”, Onitiri stressed.

The politician remarked: “Certainly, we have patriotic youths with the love of our country and fear of God at heart. We have great Nigerian youths with great capacity, competence, wisdom and ability to drive this country to greater heights.”

He further charged the youths: “Power is not served a lacarte. Power is not a gift. Definitely, you have to fight for it. Nigerian youths should come out boldly and strongly now and take over this great country.

“You are the leaders of today. This country belongs to us all. We have no other country we can call our own,” Onitiri added.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...