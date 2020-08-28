It’s too early to campaign for 2023 presidency, says Kalu

Senate Chief Whip and Senator representing Abia North, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has said it was too early for people to be clamouring for who would become Nigeria’s President in 2023 when the present administration just marked the first anniversary of the second tenure. He said: “It is unfair to President Muhammadu Buhari that the first year of his second tenure in office people are already asking who will be President. It is not fair,” Kalu said while reacting to a question on whether he would like to be the President in 2023 as people were calling him to do.

The senator who was a guest on a radio programme in Umuahia, Abia State capital, yesterday said he has the capacity to lead Nigeria and put the economy on an enviable height if Nigerians want him in 2023 but urged Nigerians to give the President time to deliver his programmes to the people.

“They should give the President time to deliver what he promised to Nigerian people; to be able to show the gains and profitability of the democratic process. It is fair enough than starting now to ask you want to be President when the President has just done one year anniversary. “Yes, if you give me Presidency, why not, I will take. And I am capable of doing the job, the problem is, who is capable of doing the job. For today and tomorrow, I am looking at our constituency. There is a lot of job to be done. So if you give me opportunity, I will like to go back to the senate, to run for second term.

“But if the people of Nigeria want me to be President, they will show with their hand. And why not, I can do the job. I can build the economy to the 20th Century economy for people of our country,” Kalu said. The former Governor of Abia State disclosed that he was shocked to discover on return from Kuje prison that the Eastern Rail line was excluded from the rail rehabilitation loan. Consequently, he discussed the matter with his colleagues and the Senate President who he said “was kind enough to give me opportunity to propose a new motion. I came back and reopened it and said no, we must be included, from Port Harcourt to Enugu to Makurdi and outward to Maiduguri line.”

He said the line was essential and viable and saw no justification for its exclusion. The Abia North Senator promised to ensure that whatever was due to the South East and Abia State were not denied. “I am not a Senator that has been sent to the Senate to start making noise. I am a Senator sent to bring result. It is not the number of bills or the number of times I stand up to speak that matters. If you go to Abia North you will see that speaking in the Senate every day is not the issue. All the communities are having small, small roads to themselves,” he said.

