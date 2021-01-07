It’s too early to talk about 2023 polls – Odoh

Prof. Bernard Odoh is a former Secretary to Ebonyi State government and the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in 2019. In this interview, he speaks on recent developments in the state chapter of the party, Governor Umahi’s defection and the security situation in the state, among other issues. UCHENNA INYA reports

There are speculations that you have left the All Progressives Congress APC for another party. What is the true position?

I want to reassure our supporters that we remain in APC. I am still part of APC family. I have not defected, I don’t do things in the dark, if I have any reason to do otherwise, I will communicate our people as and when due, but for now I am an APC member, fully deep in APC activities, there is no reason to panic, people should relax as there are no elections today or tomorrow.

Some of your supporters have been complaining of not being carried along in the scheme of things in the present APC. How do you feel about it?

We have also reassured ourselves; we got some complaints some of our member who expressed dissatisfaction with some developments in the party, where some people are selected and treated fairly and others are not selected and treated fairly. But we have said that people should calm down; if you are not invited for a meeting, relax. If you are invited, you attend. There is absolutely no reason to panic and so we have encouraged our people; we have said to them that the future is quite bright.

You differed with the state government and left the Umahi administration as Secretary to the State Government (SSG). What went wrong at that time that prompted your resignation?

My disagreement with the government was purely on principle and If those principles are not changed, my principles remains my principle, I don’t waver on issues. I’m consistent in my style, and so, if the issues that lead to my exit are not being addressed, I will express my views. Yes, we are members of the same party and I am a loyal party man. When critical decisions are important, the party will take decisions. I’m not against anybody per say, I’m against wrong priorities of government whether on my own party or outside the party, I will express what I believe in, it doesn’t matter how those things are. Once priorities of government are not right, I will express myself and that’s who I am and that’s what I stand for.

How do you feel being in the same party with Governor Umahi now as APC members?

Party is an association of people of like minds and every political party will welcome expansion and growth. I don’t have anything against the governor’s defection to the APC; we welcome him. He is a part of the party now, we wish him well and I personally wish him well. I have no grouse against him but my position has always been that whatever policy we must drive must be policies that lift our people from poverty not the ones that will escalate poverty in our environment. It doesn’t matter whether the person is in my party or out of my party because once our people prosper, everybody will be happy. If poverty escalates, everybody will be in trouble. I have nothing against the governor, he was my boss, I wish him well and I pray for him.

The 2023 general election is two years away from now but it has become dominant issue across the country, including Ebonyi State. How do you feel about this development?

Like I said earlier, the last elections were in 2019, so we should talk more about development now. A society that is talking about elections that will happen three years from now is not a serious society. I have encouraged my people to focus on activities that will improve their lives; there are no elections this year or in 2022. The next elections are in 2023, so we should focus more on governance. How to solve the problems of our people should preoccupy the mind of any true leader. If you put food on their tables, they will be happy. When the bell rings for party activities, we will come out and activities will start but for now, I don’t think there is much need for the anxiety.

How do you feel about the current security situation in the state?

Of a truth, I have been very sad for the past couple of weeks because news that come out from Ebonyi on a daily basis are not good news and don’t represent who we are. You know that people are being killed on the streets like cows and goats and it is not good for us. I have always said that we cannot promote cultism and expect to live in peace with each other.

The level of cult activities going on in our communities is very disheartening; it does not make anybody grow, it does not increase our prosperity, it doesn’t make anybody anything unique.

So, I abhor it. I recently addressed some young people, and I said to them: ‘If you know that you are part of cult group, don’t come close to me because I don’t welcome such people.’ Our young people should be in school, those who want to learn trade should go and learn trade; those who want to do business should do business. I don’t see the reason for all of this.

But I think the key issue that has happened in Ebonyi is that over the years, those who are supposed to provide leadership have encouraged this monster to come into our society and it is not nice. So, those of us who are in politics, who ate from positions of authority or who aspire to grow should not encourage people to go into cult activities.

We are the ones losing because our brothers are the ones that would be slaughtered, our sisters are victims; our mothers are victims. Eventually, all of us are victims. Whoever is involved should remove his hand, it is not good; this is not the type of thing we are known for. We should be known for better things.

