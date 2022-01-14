It’s too early to tip Nigeria for title – Amunike

Former national team winger, Emmanuel Amunike, has said it is too early for Nigeria to be targeting the Africa Cup of Nations’ title despite the commanding performance against the Pharaoh of Egypt in their opening game at the Cameroon 2021 championship. Speaking with our correspondent, the former Zamalek of Egypt forward said the most important thing is to continue taking the game one after another.

He praised the Super Eagles for sticking to the game plan against the Pharaoh of Egypt in the team’s opening game. “I think the good thing about the game was that Nigeria came out with a plan and they were able to execute it very well,” he said.

“In the game, Egypt was trying so hard to build from the back, but they find it difficult to connect with their strikers upfront, that’s what football is all about. “When you come with a plan, make sure you execute it and at the end of the day take the three points at stake. Congratulations to them, I know Egypt will qualify but it is always sometimes difficult especially after losing against a potent team. Most big teams always want to make a statement against each other, I wish the two-team success in their remaining games. “The important thing is for them to continue to win their games, pick points because there are other teams here in Cameroon also targeting the title, it will be wrong to make noise about it now because there are other teams also as good as Nigeria.”

