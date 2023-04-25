It’s Turn Of Napoli Fans To Celebrate – Osimhen

Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen, has told his Serie A club fans that they should be ready to celebrate as the team draws closer to their first title in 33 years.

At the weekend, Napoli fought hard to secure a 1-0 win against Juventus who recently saw their 15-point deduction restored and now back in third position on the table. Posting on his official Twitter handle, Osimhen told the fans that they have waited for too long and it is time to celebrate.

“Dear Neapolitans, you have waited long enough! Now it’s your turn!!!” he tweeted. The Nigerian striker has scored 21 league goals for Napoli this season and one of the major reasons his club would be the Serie A champions this season.

If Napoli beat regional rivals Salernitana on Saturday and Lazio fail to win at Inter Milan the next day, Spalletti’s side would be champions for the first time since 1990 with six games to go to the end of the campaign.

Giacomo Raspadori’s stoppage-time winner moved Napoli 17 points clear, days after being knocked out of the Champions League by AC Milan. Meanwhile, Napoli coach, Luciano Spalletti, said it isn’t yet time for celebrating, despite Sunday’s last-gasp 1-0 win at Juventus moving them to potentially one win from the Serie A title.

“We need to wait before we pop any bottles, because we still have a little way to go,” said Spalletti. “They played really well and it wasn’t easy to do that so soon after being knocked out of the Champions League. I don’t think we could have done any more tonight.”