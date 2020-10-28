News

It’s unconventional to kill policemen, snatch rifles, says Umahi

Posted on Author UCHENNA INYA Comment(0)

Ebonyi State Governor, Chief Dave Umahi, yesterday described as unconventional invasion of police stations, killing of policemen and taking away their guns by hoodlums. In a statewide broadcast on attack of Abakaliki, the state capital on Monday in which lives were reportedly lost with public facilities including police stations burnt by hoodlums, Umahi condoled with security agents and traders who lost their lives during the attack. He announced that more security agents had been deployed to the state to protect lives and properties of the residents. Umahi said: “Let me apologize to you all for the crippling of our state activities by criminals and hoodlums who came to loot and kill our people yesterday, Monday, 26th October, 2020. “I offer my sincere condolences to security agents and traders who lost their lives yesterday when these criminals entered the state. “Let me also offer my sympathy to all those wounded, killed, whether security agencies, civilians, or criminals as every live is sacred before God and should be seen as such by everyman. “On Tuesday, the 20th of October, 2020 those who invaded our state and destroyed our infrastructure came from outside. “Yesterday, Monday, 26th October, 2020 those who came are Ebonyians from a particular village and a Local Government in the name of IPOB.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Teenagers who sleep late risk asthma, other allergies

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in Canada have found that teenagers who stay up late and tend to sleep in till late morning were more susceptible to developing chronic allergies, infections and respiratory problems like asthma.   These are the results of a recent study done in the University of Alberta in Canada. The study, which was led by […]
News

Osun moves to boost revenue

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola OSOGBO

The Osun state Government has assured of its commitment to boost the state’s revenue profile for socio-economic growth. Osun Commissioner for Finance, Mr Bola Oyebamiji gave the assurance during a meeting with officials of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMFAC) who were in the state on two day sensitization tour.   Oyebamiji said […]
News

Customs generates N573bn in 5 months

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigerian Customs Service ( NCS), on Thursday said it had generated N573 billion between January and May from total targeted revenue of N957 billion for the 2020 fiscal year. The Comptroller-General of Customs (CG), Col. Hameed Ali, made the disclosure at an interactive session on revenue generation with the Senate Committee on Customs. But […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: