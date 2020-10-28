It’s unconventional to kill policemen, snatch rifles, says Umahi

Ebonyi State Governor, Chief Dave Umahi, yesterday described as unconventional invasion of police stations, killing of policemen and taking away their guns by hoodlums. In a statewide broadcast on attack of Abakaliki, the state capital on Monday in which lives were reportedly lost with public facilities including police stations burnt by hoodlums, Umahi condoled with security agents and traders who lost their lives during the attack. He announced that more security agents had been deployed to the state to protect lives and properties of the residents. Umahi said: “Let me apologize to you all for the crippling of our state activities by criminals and hoodlums who came to loot and kill our people yesterday, Monday, 26th October, 2020. “I offer my sincere condolences to security agents and traders who lost their lives yesterday when these criminals entered the state. “Let me also offer my sympathy to all those wounded, killed, whether security agencies, civilians, or criminals as every live is sacred before God and should be seen as such by everyman. “On Tuesday, the 20th of October, 2020 those who invaded our state and destroyed our infrastructure came from outside. “Yesterday, Monday, 26th October, 2020 those who came are Ebonyians from a particular village and a Local Government in the name of IPOB.

Like this: Like Loading...