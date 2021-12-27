News

It’s unethical to embark on strike, FG tells newly inducted doctors

…as MDCN inducts Ngige’s son, five others

The Federal Government has called on fresh medical graduates not to join in the incessant strikes in the health sector embarked upon by doctors in the country, which it described as unethical. Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen Chris Ngige, made the call in Abuja while speaking at the induction of six medical graduates of the University of Abuja, including his son, Dr Andrew Ngige, into the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN). Ngige, who urged the new inductees to be of good behaviour and uphold the highest ethical standards in carrying out their duties, reminded them that the medical profession is a noble one and, hence, they should abstain from any conduct capable of bringing it to disrepute.

He said: “I am a medical doctor. One of you being inducted here is my second son. My first son is a medical doctor. My daughter is also a medical doctor. By virtue of ethics, our oath as doctors is to save lives. That is our primary duty. “If doctors go on strike, people die.

That is the truth. Human life is irreplaceable. How do you bring back people who have died as a result of doctors not being at their duty posts? “It is unethical for doctors to embark on strike. I have said it so many times in the past and I will continue to say it. Doctors should not go on strike.

Therefore, you should desist from joining strikes in the interest of humanity and our noble profession.” The Registrar of MDCN, Dr Tajudeen Sanusi, told the inductees that they were ethically-bound to do certain things as medical doctors, warning that anything contrary to that would attract the hammer of the council.

 

