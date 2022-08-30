It’s wrong to accuse Fayose of working against PDP –Ogunleye

High Chief Tunde Ogunleye was former Commissioner for Public Utilities in Ekiti State during the second term administration of governor Ayodele Fayose. In this Interview with ADEWUMI ADEMIJU, he speaks on the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state and efforts being made to address it

The 2023 general election is fast approaching but your party is being rocked by crisis both at the national and state level, which has resulted to factional leadership in Ekiti. What is the party’s leadership in the state doing to address this before the polls?

Well, I don’t believe there are factions in Ekiti State PDP but there could be splinter groups and it’s normal in any political party to have these groups. As far as we are concerned in Ekiti State, we have an executive, which its members are leaders of the party and we have our leaders in the state.

Frankly speaking, as at today, former Governor Ayodele Fayose is the leader of PDP in Ekiti State. He is a two term governor of the state and a stakeholder in the state and at the national level.

But, looking at the crisis, there seems to be two chairmen of the arty in the state. While some are clamouring for Lanre Omolase as the acting chairman, another group is saying that Deji Ogunsakin should be the chairman. What is your take on that?

I wouldn’t like to dwell on that because the matter is in court but with what is on ground, Omolase is the acting chairman of Ekiti PDP recognised by the national leadership of the party.

Some people have said that major stakeholders in Ekiti PDP like Fayose, Senator Biodun Olujimi and a former deputy governor, Olusola Eleka are responsible for crisis rocking the party. How true is that claim?

I don’t want to believe that. I don’t think Eleka had come out to say that Fayose is not his leader and I am very sure that Fayose and Senator Olujimi are in good terms although there could be differences. You know politics is a game of interest; he may have other interests that may not be known to others and immediately you have an interest, you have to propagate it. So, that’s the way I see it.

It was alleged that Fayose traded the PDP in the June 18 governorship election to favour the All Progressives Congress (APC) by deliberately supporting Bisi Kolawole, who people perceived as not as popular as Engr. Segun Oni.?

That’s just blackmail on the part of people, who have other interests in mind. Look at it, a two term former governor, what would he benefit in trading his party to any other party?

I want to tell you, if anybody says Bisi Kolawole is not popular, the person must be joking. Bisi Kolawole has been on ground, he is a popular candidate and when you talk about somebody being popular, when you are aspiring for anything, you have to go into the contest. It’s a game of numbers. Bisi Kolawole wasn’t imposed on anybody.

There was a transparent primary election and he won. I want you to believe something; politics and positions are not chieftaincy titles, which somebody will say is an exclusive right. As long as you are qualified within the ambit of the law, you can do anything to be part of anything.

How do you prove that somebody is popular? All those, who have been governors in Ekiti State, what were they before? Before Fayose became governor, he was neither a councillor nor commissioner. What has Engr. Segun Oni done before he became the governor? Everybody is popular in Ekiti State, so saying that Fayose traded the party is just blackmail by malicious people in the party or wherever they are.

There is also a claim that Segun Oni was forced to leave the PDP because of the way he was treated by the party…

What is the treatment?

Somebody subjected himself to the primary election of the party and lost. As a good sportsman, when you lose an election, you just have to embrace the winner and move on.

You should not because you lost an election in a party, you move to another party to contest an election. Is it how it is done? Have you seen anybody who lost a primary election in APC and goes to another party to contest the main election? So, he should not be ambition-driven.

What did you expect Oni to have done?

As a member of the party and as an aspirant, since he has subjected himself to the primary election of the party, he should have accepted the outcome of the result.

As an agent of Otunba Bisi Kolawole in the primary election, I was there when he congratulated Bisi Kolawole but after he left, he started saying all sort of things. Normally, having congratulated the winner, he should have teamed up with him and work for the party, so that we can achieve success at the end of the day and everybody would have benefited, but what have we gotten now? Zero!

Looking at the splinter groups you mentioned earlier; why is it that some of Fayose’s loyalists are no longer in his camp?

First, let me tell you that as at today in Ekiti State, we have all our candidates. We have candidates for the House of Assembly, House of Representatives, Senate and the presidential elections. There are no controversies about that and every member of the party is going to support our candidates in the elections.

So, whatever groups we have, everybody is still coming to the same page to work for the candidates. Now, talking about people, who have left Fayose, it is their choice. If you look at those people, one way or the other, there is no one among them, who did not benefit from him or his government.

So, if they choose to leave, it is their choice. But the issue is that if you believe that you want to leave your leader and go on your own way, you can form your own formidable team and start grooming your people and be your own leader.

You don’t necessarily have to start using vulgar language on that leader, you can go ahead, it is a matter of choice. Politics is a game of numbers; was I not a commissioner under Fayose? Have I left him? I want to put it clearly; Fayose is not a saint, he is a human. There are sometimes we have issues but there are ways we resolve our issues internally.

Any follower who goes to media to discredit his leader is a greedy fellow. If you have issues with your leader, you can talk to him, you can argue it. I want to say it, I’ve had issues with Fayose as one of his followers but I went to him and we resolved them amicably.

You don’t expect me to come out and start challenging my leaders. It’s very easy, whatever you do today, others will do unto you later. It has to be noted, it is the law of Karma. I want to put it to you; that it is the attitude of politicians. When they are benefiting from somewhere and they don’t have issues, there is no problem but immediately someone else springs up to take their place, they start bringing up malicious allegations.

That is abnormal; it is greed and lack of contentment. Association is not by force, when you are working with someone and you have issues with the person, try to raise them before him or her.

You mentioned earlier that you served under Fayose and you are still with him; why did you choose to be with him despite all the complaints by his former loyalists?

I served under Governor Fayose, I received my remunerations and I don’t think he collected my wages from me. Our problem here is that majority of people see politics as their major source of income.

When you have other things to do apart from politics, you won’t depend on somebody. If you have a leader and you have issues with your leader, you should settle the issues amicably. Going to the media to discredit such leader is abnormal and shows lack of contentment.

Are other PDP stakeholders in Ekiti State contemplating resolving the issues between Fayose, Olujimi and Eleka in order to put the party in order before the elections?

My prayer is that it happens very soon, so that we can coast to victory. When you look at Ekiti PDP, have you seen Fayose talking? Have you seen him interfering in whatever they are doing? If anybody chooses to leave the PDP, it is optional. We don’t have undermine and destroy others.

As at today, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is our presidential candidate, we don’t have any other one. All of us are working towards that but you know our people, some want to usurp the power of others.

Whoever that is not even important, will want to make himself important. But I still believe that all of us will come together, we don’t have a choice because if we don’t come together, we are going to be the loser.

So, it’s expedient that all of us come together but coming together should not be in form of disparaging others. PDP is an association of everybody, so, nobody is a landlord or caretaker.

But, if you have a Leader and you choose not to follow him again, you should choose another leader without necessarily disparaging that leader because the way you are disparaging that Leader today, it might also happen to you tomorrow.

