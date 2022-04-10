Politics

It’s wrong to call APGA a lone ranger –Odili

Posted on Author OKEY MADUFORO Comment(0)

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the contest for Anambra North Senatorial District is getting stiffer with about eight aspirants across political parties. The former Chief of Staff to former governor of Anambra State, Chief Primus Odili is contesting on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and he spoke with OKEY MADUFORO on the representation of the area

 

Your political block in the North Senatorial District just had eight years as governor while the Ogbaru block is holding the senatorial seat. Do you think that this is fair?

 

This argument does not hold water at all because the Omabala block is not in the Government House. Had it been that Willie Obiano is still in power it would have been a different thing altogether. Besides, there was no written agreement on the rotation of the senatorial seat of Anambra North.

If I can remember we had Sen. Joy Emordi that went to the Senate two terms and someone from the other block was there and she removed him through the tribunal and later she lost to another Omabala person at the tribunal.

So you can agree with me that the rotation was not respected, if there was anything like that. Then presently we have Stella Odua from the block you talked about that is in her second term. If there was rotation those of us from the other block would have been allowed to produce the senator.

However, the representation of Anambra North district is not all about rotation and what matters is effective and populist representation and providing for the people at all times. We cannot sacrifice excellence on the altar of rotation. What Anambra North needs is a senator that appreciates the needs and challenges of the seven local government areas that make up the zone and not going to the National Assembly because it is your turn.

Your party, APGA, had in the past been accused of lack of internal democracy in the screening and nomination of its candidates. What makes you think this would be different?

What do you mean by lack of internal democracy? Our party has a constitution and guidelines for the nomination and conduct of our primary elections. Those alleging lack of internal democracy are those that didn’t follow the processes. If an aspirant knows that he has a defect he has no business going to fight for the ticket of the party.

There were some who were planted in the party by the opposition to shake the table and creat diversion in our party. You cannot just join a political party and the party has guidelines for screening of candidates and you know that most of them would join another party after the election and that is a minus for the party.

You cannot compare APGA with other parties and you know that our party has one National chairman and one state chairman and we do not have factions in our party.

 

Your party is seen as a lone ranger in this contest and we wonder how your party can make it with strong parties like the APC and PDP?

I don’t understand what you mean by lone ranger status. Political party is about people    and if the people are not there the party is doomed for life. You cannot say that my party is a lone ranger when we have produced governors for 16 years back to back and we have an APGA governor in Anambra State.

 

This coming election our party would certainly make the difference and we have been able to mend fences before the election of Governor Charles Soludo and that also contributed to his victory in that election. When you go to other states in the federation you will discover that a lot of people have been decamping from their parties to join APGA and the party is stronger than ever.

 

When you look at the administration of Soludo for instance you will discover that what he has done within this short period of time has endeared him in the minds of most people in Nigeria and that explains why people are joining us in the party.

 

In the last general election our party won House of Assembly seats in the South-East and today most National Assembly members and House of Assembly members in other parties have been coming because they have confidence in the party’s ideology.

People also talk about experiences which they claim that you do not have?

But they failed to define what they meant by experience. I am from Anambra North district and I have been at home and on the  ground.

There is nothing you can tell me about my senatorial district. We are agriculturists and what we need is to attract projects that would better the lives of our people. We need to inject new vigour and tonic in the agricultural sector and attract foreign investors to drive this sector. We also need to look at our waterways because we have been facing perennial flooding and this should be tackled because it has to a large extent affected our people’s adversity.

We shall try as much as possible to badge the Omabala River so that the issue of flooding would be controlled. Similarly, we need to improve our health sector because our people need it. For instance, during flooding we only hear of NEMA and they come during emergency situations. But we need a permanent Internally Displaced Camp with all the medical facilities and other materials ready and also we need trained Medical personnel on ground to arrest such incidents.

 

Recently the National Assembly passed the bill into law on electoral amendments. What is your take on it?

This is democracy at work and you cannot go to a laboratory to do a control experiment to know if the law would work. So it is a continuous process and as we move on we make our mistakes and correct them. The amendment shows that our democracy is growing and that is the beauty of it all. Had it been that it continued this way we would have advanced further than this.

This electronic voting system would also guarantee that the people’s vote counts and if you are not popular among your people you will not go there. Everyone that wants to go for election should make sure that he interfaces with the electorate and the era of grabbing ballot boxes and attacking the innocent voters have gone.

We started with the card readers and had our experience and made our mistakes. Now we introduced Bivas which is an improvement on what we did in the last general election and when you understudy the use of Bivas you will discover that it helped our election a whole lot.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Politics

Oshiomhole, Ize-Iyamu’s combination, dangerous for Obaseki –Ihimekpen

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Being among the six people that held the first meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State in 1998, Mr. Okharedia Ihimekpen, popularly called ‘The Living Ancestor’, is acclaimed to be one of the oldest members of the party in the state. The one-time Director of Communications during the tenure of Chief Lucky […]
Politics

Without solid opposition party, Nigeria can’t move forward –Adedoyin

Posted on Author OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI

Ayorinde Adedoyin, governorship candidate of Accord Party in the 2019 general elections in Kwara State is proud of his heritage and desires a better Nigeria, where a majority of the people enjoy the good things of life. Ayo, son of successful industrialist and businessman, Chief Samuel Adedoyin, is unperturbed that he lost the election as […]
Politics

Why Ndigbo should produce president in 2023, by Nnachi

Posted on Author UCHENNA INYA

Dr. Onuoha Nnachi is a founding member of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State and a senatorial aspirant of the party during the 2019 general election. In this interview, he speaks on the quest by the people of the South-East to produce Nigeria’s president in 2023 and Governor Dave Umahi’s defection to the All […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica