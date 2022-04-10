It’s wrong to call APGA a lone ranger –Odili

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the contest for Anambra North Senatorial District is getting stiffer with about eight aspirants across political parties. The former Chief of Staff to former governor of Anambra State, Chief Primus Odili is contesting on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and he spoke with OKEY MADUFORO on the representation of the area

Your political block in the North Senatorial District just had eight years as governor while the Ogbaru block is holding the senatorial seat. Do you think that this is fair?

This argument does not hold water at all because the Omabala block is not in the Government House. Had it been that Willie Obiano is still in power it would have been a different thing altogether. Besides, there was no written agreement on the rotation of the senatorial seat of Anambra North.

If I can remember we had Sen. Joy Emordi that went to the Senate two terms and someone from the other block was there and she removed him through the tribunal and later she lost to another Omabala person at the tribunal.

So you can agree with me that the rotation was not respected, if there was anything like that. Then presently we have Stella Odua from the block you talked about that is in her second term. If there was rotation those of us from the other block would have been allowed to produce the senator.

However, the representation of Anambra North district is not all about rotation and what matters is effective and populist representation and providing for the people at all times. We cannot sacrifice excellence on the altar of rotation. What Anambra North needs is a senator that appreciates the needs and challenges of the seven local government areas that make up the zone and not going to the National Assembly because it is your turn.

Your party, APGA, had in the past been accused of lack of internal democracy in the screening and nomination of its candidates. What makes you think this would be different?

What do you mean by lack of internal democracy? Our party has a constitution and guidelines for the nomination and conduct of our primary elections. Those alleging lack of internal democracy are those that didn’t follow the processes. If an aspirant knows that he has a defect he has no business going to fight for the ticket of the party.

There were some who were planted in the party by the opposition to shake the table and creat diversion in our party. You cannot just join a political party and the party has guidelines for screening of candidates and you know that most of them would join another party after the election and that is a minus for the party.

You cannot compare APGA with other parties and you know that our party has one National chairman and one state chairman and we do not have factions in our party.

Your party is seen as a lone ranger in this contest and we wonder how your party can make it with strong parties like the APC and PDP?

I don’t understand what you mean by lone ranger status. Political party is about people and if the people are not there the party is doomed for life. You cannot say that my party is a lone ranger when we have produced governors for 16 years back to back and we have an APGA governor in Anambra State.

This coming election our party would certainly make the difference and we have been able to mend fences before the election of Governor Charles Soludo and that also contributed to his victory in that election. When you go to other states in the federation you will discover that a lot of people have been decamping from their parties to join APGA and the party is stronger than ever.

When you look at the administration of Soludo for instance you will discover that what he has done within this short period of time has endeared him in the minds of most people in Nigeria and that explains why people are joining us in the party.

In the last general election our party won House of Assembly seats in the South-East and today most National Assembly members and House of Assembly members in other parties have been coming because they have confidence in the party’s ideology.

People also talk about experiences which they claim that you do not have?

But they failed to define what they meant by experience. I am from Anambra North district and I have been at home and on the ground.

There is nothing you can tell me about my senatorial district. We are agriculturists and what we need is to attract projects that would better the lives of our people. We need to inject new vigour and tonic in the agricultural sector and attract foreign investors to drive this sector. We also need to look at our waterways because we have been facing perennial flooding and this should be tackled because it has to a large extent affected our people’s adversity.

We shall try as much as possible to badge the Omabala River so that the issue of flooding would be controlled. Similarly, we need to improve our health sector because our people need it. For instance, during flooding we only hear of NEMA and they come during emergency situations. But we need a permanent Internally Displaced Camp with all the medical facilities and other materials ready and also we need trained Medical personnel on ground to arrest such incidents.

Recently the National Assembly passed the bill into law on electoral amendments. What is your take on it?

This is democracy at work and you cannot go to a laboratory to do a control experiment to know if the law would work. So it is a continuous process and as we move on we make our mistakes and correct them. The amendment shows that our democracy is growing and that is the beauty of it all. Had it been that it continued this way we would have advanced further than this.

This electronic voting system would also guarantee that the people’s vote counts and if you are not popular among your people you will not go there. Everyone that wants to go for election should make sure that he interfaces with the electorate and the era of grabbing ballot boxes and attacking the innocent voters have gone.

We started with the card readers and had our experience and made our mistakes. Now we introduced Bivas which is an improvement on what we did in the last general election and when you understudy the use of Bivas you will discover that it helped our election a whole lot.

