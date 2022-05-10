It’s wrong to charge $.2m for presidential forms when GDP is $2,000 – Mimiko

Babatope Okeowo, Akure

Former governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko has criticized the N100 million being charged by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as nomination fee for its presidential aspirants.

Mimiko, who was speaking when Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike visited Akure, the state capital to woo delegates ahead of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential primary said it was wrong for the ruling party to charge such high fees when majority Nigerians are wallowing in abject poverty.

Also, he lamented the incessant strike actions of the academic staff in the universities that have crippled education in the country and put the future of the Nigerian youth in jeopardy.

Pointedly, Mimiko said: “In this country today, our per capita income is just $2,000, and yet a presidential form is sold for over $200,000. That shows the secret in this country is very deep and whether we like it or not when the reverberation comes, it will affect all of us, we need to take decision that will us to the promised land.”

Speaking on the 2023 election, Mimiko said the next election would shape the collective destiny of the country and the decision take would show whether the country would continue as one entity.

