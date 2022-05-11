It’s wrong to charge $.2m for presidential forms when PCI is $2,000 –Mimiko

Former governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, has criticized the N100 million being charged by therulingAllProgressives Congress (APC) as nomination fee for its presidential aspirants. Mimiko, who was speaking when Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike visited Akure, the state capital, to woo delegates ahead of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential primary, said it was wrong for the ruling party to charge such high fees when majority of Nigerians are wallowing in abject poverty. Also, he lamented the incessant strike actions of the academic staff in universities, which have crippled education in the country and put the future of the Nigerian youth in jeopardy. Pointedly, Mimikosaid:“In this countrytoday, ourpercapita income (PCI) is just $2,000, and a presidential form is sold for over $200,000.

That shows the secret in this country is very deepand, whetherwe like it or not, when the reverberation comes, it will affect all of us; we need to take decisions that will lead us to the Promised Land.” On the 2023, Mimiko said the next election would shape the collective destiny of the country, and the decision taken would show whether the country would continue as one entity. His words: “I want us to know that 2023 is about collective destiny; 2023 is about the future of this country; 2023 is about whether this country will remain a united country or this country will have very long troubling troubles. Sowe must be serious about 2023.

“Let me just say this: with my experience in government, when you look at our archive, we have enough materials to develop Nigeria. Nigeria is what it is today not because of a lack of ideas; Nigeria is what it is today because of a lack of political will. “For many decisions the chief executive takes, there are many contending forces, self-interest, some will intellectualize self-interest in a way you won’t even know.

This is a country where terrorists burnt down our train inbroad daylightand they are holding100peoplehostagefor 42 hours and we say we don’t know their whereabouts. “I understand that ASUU is going for another 42 days of strike, can we be proud as Nigerians? Becausewhenwe have ASUU prolonged strike, we are compromising the capacity of the next generation, and it is this next generation that will take us out of our mess. So, it is very important to make a right decision.” Governor Wike, in his remark, said the country needed a fearless leader who could face its various challenges, saying the ruling All Progressives Congress had done more harm than good to the country. “I amhereto makemyself available to you that I want to run and win the presidential election of this country in 2023. I have a chance of winning the presidential election for the PDP. “Nigeria needs a fearless leader. Nigeria had never been divided like this as a country. No good news has come from the government or the APC. The only good news we have from APC is killings here and there every day. Let no one deceive you, being a good and successful businessmandoesnotmakeyouagood president.”

