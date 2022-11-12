It’s wrong to judge APC government without global outlook, says Bakare

A grassroots politician of note, particularly in Lagos, Mr. Bola Bakare, is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council. He is a member of the Directorate of Public Affairs. In this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO, he talked about the chances of the candidate of the party Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. He also responded to the perception of some segments of the society who believe the current administration has failed. Excerpts:

Could you give us your assessment with regards to the build up to the forthcoming general elections?

I can categorically tell you that democracy is one human endeavour that is very interesting. This is because everybody who is a bonafide citizen of any given geographical space has the right to participate either as a voter or the person to be voted for. I can say that the participation of Nigerians in the build up to the forthcoming elections has been so robust. What we see in the country today is democracy at play. All we need to do as a people is to exercise that franchise that belongs to everybody. The philosophy of democracy is one-man, one-vote. All Nigerians have the right to participate by either choosing their leaders or to stand for one elective office or the other.

You were recently appointed into the Presidential Campaign Council of your party, could you give us a specific insight into what your roles would be?

As you know, for any political party to be successful in its electioneering efforts, there is this all-important element of information management and information dissemination. What I mean is that information emanating from a campaign council must be tailored towards proper projection of the party and its candidate in a sustainable manner that would make the electorate get their buy-in. By intent and purposes, the unit must perform its duty and functions of projecting our party, candidate and the government that we formed for Nigerians to see as the only alternative during election for the progress and wellbeing of the country. Like I said, our work is to inform the general public on the goings on in the country in a factual and honest manner for Nigerians to make informed choices amongst the arrays of contenders jostling for the Presidency.

Your party, APC is the ruling party in the country. You are aware that everything about the party and the government that it has formed since 2015 are open to public scrutiny. As one of those saddled with the job of marketing the party, how daunting do you think your job is considering the fact that the perception of Nigerians is that the government your party formed has performed below par?

My brother, I will tell you life and direct that there are aspects to this question that you are asking me. This is a tenable question to be asked in a democratic environment because people must always seek explanations from those leading them to issues that are not too clear. Let us look at this question from this angle. Our manifesto says a lot of things from every angle.

Many of the views being held by Nigerians about this government are not too well informed. I say this because many allegations in the public domain are not properly situated within the prevailing global economic reality of meltdown in which Nigeria is not insulated or isolated. I agree with you that things are not what they ought to be. I also agree with you that we have not lived up to some of the expectations of Nigerians particularly many of the promises that we made to Nigerians but I know for sure that rational explanations can be adduced for the seeming failure which are not within the control of the President Muhammadu Buhari led government.

The economic downturn is as a result of the Covid 19 Pandemic that paused the global economic system resulting in world economic shutdown in terms of facilitation of trade and movement. This necessitated spikes in inflation which is not limited to Nigeria but the world generally. Anyone who is well informed and dispassionate enough will appreciate this fact. As at the time that we were coming out of the Covid pandemic then came the Ukraine and Russian war that has disrupted global economic flow. Our government has made up for this in the provision of massive infrastructure that we are going to highlight to Nigerians in the next few months.

