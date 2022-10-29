It’s you who make the hotel, not me, Pinder tells team members

Dr. Michael Pinder, winner of the inaugural Icon of Hospitality Nigeria Award under Hotel Managers Awards by the organisers of Hotel Managers Conference, has emphasised the importance of hotel personnel, canvassing for investment in their upgrade and training, noting that what makes a good hotel is the personnel and not the ‘bricks and mortars.’ Such wise counsel coming from Pinder, who presently is the general manager of Ogeyi Place Hotel Port Harcourt, Rivers State, is something to be taken serious, as Pinder is a notable hotelier. He is widely travelled and has worked in a number of highly rated hotels both within the shores and outside the shores of Nigeria.

His track records ranges from pre-opening and opening of hotels, transforming underperforming hotel operations, delivering significant increases in sales and profitability, business plan development, process improvement, project management, supply chain/service delivery, revenue growth, gross profit improvement, cost reduction to people management.

Pinder, who fondly refers to himself as; ‘a pure Englishman from London,’ holds a PhD in Human Resources Management, with a litany of academic qualifications. However, in his business as an hotelier and manager of resources, he cherishes experience to academic qualifications, noting that; ‘‘it is experience not qualifications that makes an hotelier.’’ His impressive profile includes successful stint in about 19 hotels in four different continents of the world. He cut his teeth in the hotel Management levels in 1982 at St. Pierre Hotel as the Food and Beverage Manager/Deputy General Manager.

In 1995, he took a short break from the hospitality world and moved over to Australia where he berthed at the academic world. Years later he beat a retreat to his first love and passion, the world of hospitality and rose to become the General Manager of Stansted Hotel, a 70 room hotel in the United Kingdom. A year later in 2005, he moved to Peacock Hotel from where he later relocated to Crescent Beach Hotel, a four star hotel, with 262 bedroom in Azerbaijan as general manager. Years later, his Africa’s sojourn began, with him finding his way to Nigeria where he became a consultant for Protea Hotels in Victoria Island, Lagos.

In 2010, he became the general manager of Best Western Premier Hotel. He was at a point a member of the senior management team of the Slok Group, with key accountability for the performance of Sun Heaven Hotels and Resort. It was therefore not surprising that what was planned to be a simple award ceremony by the organiser of the award, Olugbenga Omotayo Sunday, turned out to be a colourful celebration of Pinder by his staff and friends who poured encomiums on him, highlighting some salient points about him; extolling his virtues and managerial acumen as well as his humanity. Speaking first about his tour of duty at Ogeyi Place Hotel, he expressed delight, saying that; ‘‘I’ m proud to be the general manager of Ogeyi Place Hotels Port Harcourt.

This is a four star rated international standard hotel with 87 newly soft refurbished rooms. I’m proud to say that the staff and management offer nothing more than exceptional service and quality.’’ Following this, Pinder counseled that; ‘’Bricks and mortars do not make a hotel, it is the staff at the hotel which give it its reputation.’’ Therefore, he called on hotel owners and investors to increase their investment and budget on staff training. He also expressed appreciation to everyone present at the event for coming to celebrate with him. He particularly noted the invaluable efforts of his team members in sustaining the star rating and standards of the hotel.

‘‘To all staff and management here, it is you who make the hotel. It will never be me. I’m one person. In every hotel I’ve worked there’s no me without my staff. Without the staff there’s no standard. You are the future of your country. All of you,’’ he said. ‘‘I want to appreciate every staff, who has worked with me over the years for bearing with my screaming and shouting.

I’m very proud to be the general manager of Ogeyi Place Hotel Port Harcourt, Rivers State,’’ he added. Many of the speakers at the event described Pinder as a great motivator, leader, speaker, hotelier and a man of matchless grace and ethos who believes in professionalism and empowering of staff to achieve the mandate of the hotel. First to speak was Sunday, the convener of Hotel Managers Conference.

‘‘Today, we are making history and that history begins with the conferment of this legacy award, which is the highest award by the Hotel Managers Awards, the Icon of Hospitality Nigeria, on Dr. Michael Pinder, for the enormous hard work and glittering impacts he has made in the Nigerian hospitality industry.’’ He further noted that; ‘‘Pinder stands as a grandfather in the hospitality space in Nigeria as he has personally trained and mentored managers who have mentored other managers.

Impacts are the true evidence that we have lived well. Pinder, you’re living well. ‘‘The Hotel Managers Conference and Awards was conceived to uplift hotels in Nigeria and Africa at large as we seek to eliminate the very obvious gaps noticeable between international branded hotels and local branded hotels. Expatriate managers and international hotel management brands w h i c h operate in our hospitality space continue to prove the difference. But we are set to eliminate that difference. He also noted his acumen, stating that; ‘‘His turnover of underperforming hotels to successful brands coupled with human capacity development through training, mentorship and introducing innovative ideas for motivation of workforce within the industry are unsurpassed. ‘‘Hence, as the Chairman of the Board of the award committee of the Hotel Managers Conference and Awards, I approved the conferment of the Icon of Hospitality Nigeria Award on Dr. Michael Pinder.’’ Felicia Obioma, spoke on how she met Pinder, his professional and personality attributes that endeared him to her. ‘‘Dr. Mike is a very special and dear friend.

I met him at Rotary Club of Trans-Amadi Port Harcourt. From when I met him I knew I was talking to a gentleman. Then I got to know his immediate family, his beautiful wife. I didn’t know much about his proficiency in hotel management but that speaks for itself, as he is quite a mogul in hotel management. He is a very strict person and disciplined. ‘‘Nigerians don’t like a disciplined environment and they like cutting corners. So, if you’re that disciplined around here, nobody will like you. There are some Nigerians who are like Mike Pinder. If you treat people too nicely, they take you for granted. Mike can take on any topic for discussion and make great sense on it.

He’s widely read. It seemed difficult for me to penetrate through to him, but I penetrated through his beautiful wife! ‘‘And so Mike, I feel that you deserve this award. And many more recognitions are coming to you still. I want to thank those who put this together to recognise your greatness. If you recognise greatness, you’re great yourselves. Thank you very much.’’ George Robert, another friend of Pinder described him thus: ‘‘Mike prefers to be called ‘Mike,’ leaving out all the other appendages of titles and achievements. I’d love to ask the audience, ‘have you experienced Mike?’ I would encourage you to experience him if you haven.’

‘‘Those of you in the hospitality industry can claim him and like Obioma rightly said, Mike’s knowledge transcends every facet, his simplicity cuts across everything he does.’’ While Mr. Nelson Uche, the Sales and Marketing Manager of Ogeyi Place Hotel, said; ‘‘Pinder is one person I know who knows how to encourage someone. I’ve worked with for over three years, the first time I met him, he was sitting in the restaurant. He kept me sitting for about 30 minutes. Then he spoke and the first word he said was, ‘I love your tie.’ Then he asked me if I knew what SWOT analysis is and I said yes and from that day he began to work with me. ‘ ‘He is that kind of a person who would tell you the wrong you did, when you get it wrong and he would praise you when you do it right. He doesn’t always complain when you get it wrong. He’ll actually tell you and equally praise your fine achievements.’’

