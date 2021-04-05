Itsekiri announces demise of Olu of Warri, unveils new Olu designate

The Iyatsere of Warri Kingdom, Chief Johnson Atserunleghe, has announced the death of the 20th Olu of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwoli.

The announcement was followed by 20 cannon shots signifying that 20 Olus had reigned so far.

Thereafter, the Iyatsere pronounced a mourning period of three lunar months throughout the Itsekiri nation during which there shall be no drumming, dancing or merrymaking of any kind anywhere while all Itsekiri sons and daughters must tie their wrapper upside down for the duration of the mourning period.

An Olu designate, Prince Itieyinoritsetsola Emiko, was announced and introduced to the people.

Like this: Like Loading...