ITTF Africa Cup 2022: Quadri, Osonaike in opening day win

The men and women’s singles of the 2022 ITTF Africa Cup currently going on at the Molade Okoya Thomas Indoor Sports Hall, Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos, served-off yesterday with Nigerian players, recording wins in their games. African number one Table Tennis player, Quadri Aruna, won all his two games played against Hamidou Sow of Senegal and Saheed Idowu of Congo 3-0 (11-4, 11-6, 11-6) and (11-2, 11-8, 11-8) respectively to top Group 1 with maximum four points. Another Nigerian, Bode Abiodun also recorded two wins out of two games in his group, same as Olajide Omotayo with the same two victories from his two matches played so far as he would be completing his group games against Derek Abrefa. Rilwan Akanbi is the other Nigeria player competing at the Africa Cup and he has won one while losing the second as at the time of going to press.
Related Articles
Cavani stunner sends Man Utd into EFL Cup semis
…as Spurs beat Stoke Late strikes by Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial earned Manchester United a place in the Carabao Cup semi-finals at the expense of Everton. Cavani’s stunning curling effort from 20 yards ended the hosts’ resistance in front of 2,000 fans, just as the game looked set to head to penalties. After the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Qatar 2022: Ohuabunwa slams NFF over Eagles’ failure
Presidential hopeful Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa has berated the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) over the Super Eagles’ failed bid for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup, adding the country’s football administrators did not do themselves any justice with Nigeria missing out of the global football fiesta. The Super Eagles were edged out of the Qatar 2022 […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Benzema keen to play with Mbappe at Real Madrid
Karim Benzema has said he would like to play alongside his France strike partner Kylian Mbappe for Real Madrid one day and spoken of his joy at winning a trophy with his country after six years away from the team. Paris St Germain rejected a bid from Real for Mbappe for €160 million this […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)