Sports

ITTF Africa Cup 2022: Quadri, Osonaike in opening day win

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

The men and women’s singles of the 2022 ITTF Africa Cup currently going on at the Molade Okoya Thomas Indoor Sports Hall, Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos, served-off yesterday with Nigerian players, recording wins in their games. African number one Table Tennis player, Quadri Aruna, won all his two games played against Hamidou Sow of Senegal and Saheed Idowu of Congo 3-0 (11-4, 11-6, 11-6) and (11-2, 11-8, 11-8) respectively to top Group 1 with maximum four points. Another Nigerian, Bode Abiodun also recorded two wins out of two games in his group, same as Olajide Omotayo with the same two victories from his two matches played so far as he would be completing his group games against Derek Abrefa. Rilwan Akanbi is the other Nigeria player competing at the Africa Cup and he has won one while losing the second as at the time of going to press.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Cavani stunner sends Man Utd into EFL Cup semis

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Spurs beat Stoke Late strikes by Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial earned Manchester United a place in the Carabao Cup semi-finals at the expense of Everton. Cavani’s stunning curling effort from 20 yards ended the hosts’ resistance in front of 2,000 fans, just as the game looked set to head to penalties. After the […]
Sports

Qatar 2022: Ohuabunwa slams NFF over Eagles’ failure

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Presidential hopeful Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa has berated the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) over the Super Eagles’ failed bid for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup, adding the country’s football administrators did not do themselves any justice with Nigeria missing out of the global football fiesta. The Super Eagles were edged out of the Qatar 2022 […]
Sports

Benzema keen to play with Mbappe at Real Madrid

Posted on Author Reporter

  Karim Benzema has said he would like to play alongside his France strike partner Kylian Mbappe for Real Madrid one day and spoken of his joy at winning a trophy with his country after six years away from the team. Paris St Germain rejected a bid from Real for Mbappe for €160 million this […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica