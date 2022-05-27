ITTF Africa Cup 2022: Quadri, Osonaike in opening day win

The men and women’s singles of the 2022 ITTF Africa Cup currently going on at the Molade Okoya Thomas Indoor Sports Hall, Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos, served-off yesterday with Nigerian players, recording wins in their games. African number one Table Tennis player, Quadri Aruna, won all his two games played against Hamidou Sow of Senegal and Saheed Idowu of Congo 3-0 (11-4, 11-6, 11-6) and (11-2, 11-8, 11-8) respectively to top Group 1 with maximum four points. Another Nigerian, Bode Abiodun also recorded two wins out of two games in his group, same as Olajide Omotayo with the same two victories from his two matches played so far as he would be completing his group games against Derek Abrefa. Rilwan Akanbi is the other Nigeria player competing at the Africa Cup and he has won one while losing the second as at the time of going to press.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...