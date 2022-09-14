Sports

ITTF Africa: Quadri to defend crown in Tunisia, as Kenya gets nod to host 2023

Nigeria Table Tennis star Aruna Quadri is set to defend his African Senior Championship title in Tunisia next year. The development is coming after the International Table Tennis Federation ( ITTF) Africa has announced the host for the 2023 African Cup and Championship. The table tennis body held its Annual General Meeting(AGM) after the completion of the African Senior Championship in Algeria. Quadri emerged as the winner in the male category after he defeated rival Omar Assar of Egypt in the final while Dina Meshref won the female category. ITTF President Sorling led the world body delegation to the forum alongside Secretary General Raul Calin as well as Vice Presidents Dr Alaa Meshref and Wahid Oshodi of Nigeria. They announced Kenya and Tunisia as the host of the 2023 African Cup and Championship respectively. They further announced Madagascar as the host of Junior in 2023 and Ethiopia to stage the 2024 seniors.

 

