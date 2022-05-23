ITTF Africa Western Region Championships: Mati wins maiden laurel as Bello retains women’s title

Taiwo Mati had to dump out two former champions to win his maiden laurel in the men’s singles at the ITTFAfricaWesternRegion Championships as Fatimo Bello claimed her third consecutive title in the women’s singles of the competition.

Mati, who finished fourth at the national trials organised by the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF), won back his confidence after edging out 2019 champion Oba Oba Kizito of Cote d’Ivoire in the quarterfinal as well as his compatriot and 2021 champion Rilwan Akanbi in the semifinal to get passage to the final where he also humbled compatriot Azeez Solanke 4-1 (11-6, 7-11, 11-7, 12-10, 11-8) to emerge as the new regional champion. In the women’s singles, Bello continued her dominance with another victory over compatriot Bose Odusanya in the final.

Bello, who has remained unbeatensince2019whenshe won the maiden title in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire showed her class when it mattered most with 4-2 (11-6, 7-11, 11-7, 5-11, 11-5, 11-4) over Odusanya

