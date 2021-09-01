ITTF African tourney: Quadri begins defence in Yaounde

Nigeria’s leading table tennis star, Aruna Quadri, will today begins the defence of his Africa’s singles event in Yaoundé, Cameroon venue of the 2021 International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) African Table Tennis Championships holding from September 1 to 7. Aruna is the men’s singles favourite as the Nigerian is ranked 19th in the world and won the 2018 edition in Port Louis in Mauritius. Egyptian pair Omar Assar and Ahmed Saleh cannot be written off, however. Assar won the 2016 and 2015 tournaments and sits 36th in the ITTF world rankings. Veteran Saleh burst onto the scene in 2000 winning gold at the championships at 21 years old and then went on to triumph in 2004 and 2010. Hosts Cameroon boast the largest squad with 12 but only one, Igor Boulmo, is ranked.

