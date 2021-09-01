Sports

ITTF African tourney: Quadri begins defence in Yaounde

Posted on Author Segun Bailey Comment(0)

Nigeria’s leading table tennis star, Aruna Quadri, will today begins the defence of his Africa’s singles event in Yaoundé, Cameroon venue of the 2021 International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) African Table Tennis Championships holding from September 1 to 7. Aruna is the men’s singles favourite as the Nigerian is ranked 19th in the world and won the 2018 edition in Port Louis in Mauritius. Egyptian pair Omar Assar and Ahmed Saleh cannot be written off, however. Assar won the 2016 and 2015 tournaments and sits 36th in the ITTF world rankings. Veteran Saleh burst onto the scene in 2000 winning gold at the championships at 21 years old and then went on to triumph in 2004 and 2010. Hosts Cameroon boast the largest squad with 12 but only one, Igor Boulmo, is ranked.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

DStv Premium Golf Day debuts

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigeria’s premier pay television platform, DStv, will host the maiden DStv Premium Golf Day at the Ikeja Golf Club, Lagos, on 14 November. This was announced in Lagos yesterday by the organisers, Flykite Productions. The event format, according to the organisers, is stroke play. The organisers also disclosed that the first prize at the event […]
Sports

Man United draw up Sancho alternatives

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Manchester United have reportedly settled on three alternatives to signing Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.   While the Premier League giants are big admirers of the England international, they have no intention of meeting the player’s £108m asking price this summer.   Although there remains hope that Dortmund may lower their demands, United feel that […]
Sports

Djokovic holds tight on number one ranking

Posted on Author Reporter

  Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic made it 329 weeks as world number one after collecting his third Grand Slam title of the year, when the new ATP rankings were released on Monday (July 12). Djokovic, who has already pocketed the Australian and French Opens as well as Wimbledon, is almost 2,000 points ahead of Daniil […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica