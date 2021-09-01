ITTF African tourney: Quadri begins defence in Yaounde

Nigeria’s leading table tennis star, Aruna Quadri, will today begins the defence of his Africa’s singles event in Yaoundé, Cameroon venue of the 2021 International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) African Table Tennis Championships holding from September 1 to 7. Aruna is the men’s singles favourite as the Nigerian is ranked 19th in the world and won the 2018 edition in Port Louis in Mauritius. Egyptian pair Omar Assar and Ahmed Saleh cannot be written off, however. Assar won the 2016 and 2015 tournaments and sits 36th in the ITTF world rankings. Veteran Saleh burst onto the scene in 2000 winning gold at the championships at 21 years old and then went on to triumph in 2004 and 2010. Hosts Cameroon boast the largest squad with 12 but only one, Igor Boulmo, is ranked.
Related Articles
DStv Premium Golf Day debuts
Nigeria’s premier pay television platform, DStv, will host the maiden DStv Premium Golf Day at the Ikeja Golf Club, Lagos, on 14 November. This was announced in Lagos yesterday by the organisers, Flykite Productions. The event format, according to the organisers, is stroke play. The organisers also disclosed that the first prize at the event […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Man United draw up Sancho alternatives
Manchester United have reportedly settled on three alternatives to signing Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho. While the Premier League giants are big admirers of the England international, they have no intention of meeting the player’s £108m asking price this summer. Although there remains hope that Dortmund may lower their demands, United feel that […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Djokovic holds tight on number one ranking
Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic made it 329 weeks as world number one after collecting his third Grand Slam title of the year, when the new ATP rankings were released on Monday (July 12). Djokovic, who has already pocketed the Australian and French Opens as well as Wimbledon, is almost 2,000 points ahead of Daniil […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)