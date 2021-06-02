Sports

ITTF confirms Aruna’s qualification for Tokyo 2020

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

Africa’s number one player, Aruna Quadri, has qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan, New Telegraph can report. The International Table Tennis Federation on Tuesday, in a letter, addressed to the President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee and President of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation and singed by ITTF Competition Director Gabor Felegyi, Aruna, who is the first African in the history of the Olympic Games to make it to the quarter-final stage of the singles event, is expected to join 85 others across the globe to compete in the men’s singles event at Tokyo Olympic Games next month. “It is with great pleasure, I advise the qualification of Quadri Arena to compete in the table tennis Men’s Singles event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, on the basis of World Ranking allocation according to the June 2021 ITTF Olympic Qualification Ranking,” Felegyi stated. He, however, stated that NOC is expected to confirm Aruna’s participation on or before June 16. With this development, Aruna will be making his third appearance at the Olympic Games having featured in London 2012 and Rio 2016 and he will join his compatriots – Olajide Omotayo, Olufunke Oshonaike and Edem Offiong to compete in the singles event at Tokyo.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

La Liga new football season returns live on SuperSport

Posted on Author Our Reporters

DStv and GOtv subscribers can look forward to the imminent return of La Liga action live on SuperSport. The first round of the 2020-21 season scheduled to be played from 11-14nSeptember 2020. SuperSport, the home of football, is the only platform that provides English commentary from the La Liga league. The 2020-21 La Liga season […]
Sports

Wike knows the value of sports – Iyaye

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Governor Nyesom Wike knows the value of sports to the socio-economic development of society, and he is applying it appropriately with the right key for the benefits of the people, the Rivers State Commissioner for Sports, Boma Iyaye has said.   He stated this shortly after inspecting on-going rehabilitation and regrassing work at the main […]
Sports

EPL: Aston Villa sign Barkley on loan from Chelsea

Posted on Author Reporter

  Aston Villa have signed Ross Barkley on a season-long loan from Chelsea. The England international becomes Villa’s fifth signing of the window, following the arrivals of Ollie Watkins, Bertrand Traore, Emiliano Martinez and Matty Cash, reports Sky Sports. After securing Barkley’s signature, Villa head coach Dean Smith told the club’s website: “Capturing a player […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica