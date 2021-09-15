ITTF rankings: Aruna set African record, rises to 15

Despite losing in in the final of the men’s singles of the 2021 ITTF African Table Tennis Championships, Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna has set a new record as the first player from the continent to be ranked in the top 15 in the ITTF rankings. Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna has set a new African record as the first player from the continent to be ranked in top 15 in the ITTF Ranking. In the September 14 rankings released by the world’s table tennis ruling body moved four steps up the ranking ladder to be rated 15 as the first African to attain such height in the world ranking to erase Omar Assar’s record of world number 16 set by the Egyptian on January 2018. Aruna’s unbeaten run came to an end in the final of the tournament in Cameroon when he lost 4-1 to Assar and for his performance, the former World Table Tennis Player of the Year gained ranking points to join the elite club in the world.

Like this: Like Loading...