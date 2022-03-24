ITU: Nigeria sustains broadband affordability amidst global rise

Despite a general rise in the price of broadband globally in 2021, Nigeria and a few other African countries were steady in keeping the price band at two per cent of national income or lower, the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) has said. According to the United Nations Broadband Commission on Sustainable Development’s Target 2 for 2025, entry-level broadband service in developing countries should not cost more than two per cent of monthly Gross National Income (GNI) per capita. Nigeria, for the first time, met the target in 2020 and sustained it last year, even when other countries slipped.

ITU, in its “Affordability of ICT Services 2021” report just released, said: “Worldwide, only 96 economies met the UN Broadband Commission target for the prices of data-only mobile broadband prices in 2021, seven fewer than in 2020. At the same time, only 64 economies met the Commission’s target for fixed-broadband prices, down by two from 2020.” The global telecoms body further disclosed that affordability gaps have persisted or widened over the past year as fewer economies now meet the affordable cost target of two per cent of monthly GNI per capita for entry-level broadband service, as set out by the UN Broadband Commission.

ITU added that among the world’s 46 least developed countries, entry-level fixed or mobile broadband Internet costs less than two per cent of GNI per capita in only four cases: Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, and the Republic of Nepal. According to the report, fixed broadband services saw the highest jump, with prices increasing by eight per cent last year.

“This meant fixed broad band became less affordable for many users, with relative prices climbing from 2.9 per cent of GNI per capita in 2020 to 3.5 per cent in 2021. The price of mobile broadband services also increased slightly, from 1.9 to 2.0 percent of GNI per capita worldwide. “Consumers in low and middle-income economies typically paid five to six times more, relative to their income, to use information and communication technology (ICT) services than consumers in high-income economies did in 2021. At the regional level, users in Africa paid more than three times the global median price for mobile broadband services, and over five times the global median for fixed broadband,” ITU stated in the report. “Historically, global demand for broadband services and their overall affordability have appeared to climb hand in hand, with price drops typically prompting more subscriptions.

Even with last year’s price rises, both data usage and the number of fixed and mobile broadband subscriptions continued growth globally, suggesting people were cutting other expenses to be able to keep using the Internet,” ITU said. It added that the relative price increase for broadband services, to some extent, reflected a global economic downturn triggered by COVID-19 as many countries have seen GNI reductions, offsetting gains for consumers even where prices declined. Commenting on the report, Executive Director of A4AI, Sonia Jorge, said: “The affordability gap for Internet access between those living in low- and middle-income countries and those living in high-income countries is inexcusably high. Moreover, people in rural areas, and women everywhere, are disproportionately affected. A continued failure to address this worsens the situation for those who need help the most. The public and private sectors must work together to connect humanity with affordable and meaningful access.” In her comments, Director of ITU’s Telecommunication Development Bureau, Doreen Bogdan-Martin, said: “These findings are a warning sign, and significant improvement is needed as the Broadband Commission’s 2025 target date for achieving global broadband affordability edges ever closer. The past few years have proven that connectivity is vital. As we move to post-pandemic recovery, we need to make connectivity affordable for everyone to ensure that we leave no one behind in this digital era.”

