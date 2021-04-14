Ivan Pacheco Stresses on the Importance of a “Never-Give-Up” Attitude for Success

For those who wonder how to succeed in a passion of theirs, maybe even turn it into a business, this discussion on entrepreneur Ivan Pacheco, will show you how important the “never-give-up” attitude is.

Ivan Pacheco, aka Ivan Paycheck, is a first generation American who was born and grew up in Queens, New York. Ivan is from a small but loving Colombian immigrant family.

Ivan has not always been successful, as he dropped out of school and college. He didn’t like to learn from anyone but himself. Thus, Ivan looked for a way to become financially dependent on himself. From there, he began to sell mixtapes from his car after getting a $500 tax refund. Yet, the selling of mixtapes ended up being the reason for his success.

Since this little business began, Ivan found a love for Entrepreneurship which has led him to found a multitude of companies including DCX Academy which has grown to be one of the largest crypto education platforms on the planet, Sply & Dmnd a clothing company designed to not only make people feel like a million dollars but also to teach them the importance of purchasing assets in order to create wealth, and the Flair Dapp which is the first decentralized talent competition app build on blockchain and smart contracts where participants fight for the most votes and win actual crypto.

From the start of his journey selling mixtapes to where he is now, Ivan has come a long way and which he credits to his never-give-up attitude.

Along the way he had his failures, but they only ignited a flame in him to keep going and create a business that would positively impact the world. He knew since day one that he did not want to live a standard life and was determined to create success of his own. His family was there for him along the way, especially his mom and grandma, yet he says he is his own biggest cheerleader.

Ivan is proof that anything is possible if you’re willing to put in the work and never give up!

