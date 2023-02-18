Ivan Toney: The controversial figure igniting transfer war in England

Ivan Toney is certainly one of the most underrated strikers in Europe; he isn’t getting enough credit for his immense talent and playing for a modest side like Brentford could be the culprit for the low rating that has trailed his career.

The 26-year-old was one of the standout performers in the English Championship scoring 31 goals in 45 appearances for Brentford, which helped the club secure promotion to the Premier League for the first time in their history. His form continued last season with 22 goals and has also been m a s – sively influential in t h e B e e s ‘ push f o r Europ e a n q u a l i – f i c a t i o n this season, registering 14 goals and three assists in 20 Premier League games almost three times as many as his nearest teammate Mbeumo who has 5 goals; such is the reliance of his team on him. It is important to note that only Erling Haaland of Manchester City and Tottenham’s Harry Kane have netted more than Toney, who has two more goals than United’s top goalscorer Marcus Rashford.

He is the go-to man for Brentford in their charge for European football and they will look to him for goals as they entertain Crystal Palace today. The hosts are unbeaten in 10 league outings and held second-placed Arsenal to a 1-1 draw at the weekend with Toney scoring the equaliser eight minutes after Leandro Trossard had put the Gunners ahead.

The two teams have met just three times this century, with all games ending in draws but Brentford are unbeaten in their last four home games against the Eagles, and the trend could continue with emphasis on Toney to score goals for the hosts.

His rise has attracted big outfits in the division with Chelsea, Man United, Tottenham and even Tottenham being linked with him. Man United manager Erik ten Hag will prioritise most of his summer transfer budget on a striker to replace Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of his second season at Old Trafford and Toney has arisen as an enticing option with a similar build to Ronaldo, Weghorst, and Sebastien Haller, who thrived under the coach at Ajax and the Red Devils have been tipped to pounce n him at the summer. Chelsea has been lacking a reliable goal scorer in recent seasons. While the club has several attacking options, none of them has consistently scored the number of goals that a top-level club like Chelsea needs to compete for titles. T h e r e – f o r e , Chelsea are hoping to add a new dimension to their attack and provide the team with a reli- able source of goals with Toney’s signing.

The high-spending owner of Chelsea has been urged by the club’s former forward, Tony Cascarino who said, “With runners off him such as Mykhailo Mudryk and Joao Felix and quality deliveries into the box, Toney would thrive at Chelsea. “He’s so strong in the air, loves to get in behind and has the confidence and swagger to succeed at a top club.” However, the player comes with baggage after he was linked with breaches of betting rules by the Premier League which could fetch him a lengthy ban that would chase potential suitors away. He awaits the verdict of the regulatory body and if he comes out unscathed and escapes the axe, his future will not lie with modest Brentford but he needs to help the Bees achieve their aim this term before making that potential big move.

