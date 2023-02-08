I’ve a compendium of development agenda that’ll transform Abia –Ibe

Prof Gregory Ibe is the governorship candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Abia State. In this interview with IGBEAKU ORJI, he speaks on the battles he is contending with in the run-up to the election and the Abia Charter of Equity, which favours Abia North Senatorial District to produce the next governor of the state, among other issues

There are two burning issues that I want you to clarify. One is the rumour over your state of health; that you are not fit. The other is the allegation that your West African School Certificate was forged. Can you tell the people the true state of your health as we go to the election? Let me go to the certificate and let me talk a little about what APGA represents. You know that I left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to APGA and some people felt that APGA is their house and home town and that I was coming to distort them.

They even told me to forget the governorship and go for Senate. I told them that I left PDP because the situation I found there that was not good. I told them that all I came here to do was to go for governorship, nothing more. So, they decided to rise against me and started planting all kinds of things. Because they are Board of Trustees (BoT) members, if you send any paper, they manipulate it. So, they came up with certificate forgery. In this house, Chikwe Udensi sat here and apologised to me. He said ‘I am sorry I did not reach out to you and I went to the press to say you forged certificate.

I’m very sorry.’ I said thank you. He walked everybody out, two of us were alone here discussing. He brought the document with Joseph Ibe, who is from WAEC. I told him, how can I, from primary school, the day I was born I was baptized as Gregory Ikechukwu Ibe and I am a Catholic. I asked him which denomination he belongs to, he said he is Anglican. I said the difference between you people and us are quite apart.

No Catholic received two patron saints names. So, my baptismal name is Gregory, which comes from Saint Gregory the Great, the Pope, that’s my patron saint. I have never had any name to do with Joseph. I told him that if he takes me to court I will come there and prove myself. It was when he stood up to go that I stood up to say bye. He went and said I was helped to stand up. So, I sent him the voice mail and I said ‘when will you stop lying.’

This certificate was issued in June 1983 when I completed my secondary school at Boys High School, Ihube. I did GCE in 1982 and in the same 1983 I took A Level and I had my two papers in A Level, which means that with the two A Level papers I can go to any university. I am happy that when I released this result, three of them who were fighting me said ‘if you had this result why did you allow us to fool ourselves.’ Now, they turned around with all sorts of stories, but I want to let them be. Let’s go to the issue of my health. I want all of us to know that the politics of Abia State left the main issue of politics to a lot of battles behind the scene. People said I had an amputated leg.

I am wearing my knicker, we are all men, did you see an amputated leg? That’s why when they went to the press, I didn’t talk. My strategy is no need to reply to anything evil. Let me just be a quiet man. I have built myself, by the grace of God, from ground zero to where I am. The good I do is to anybody I see; I don’t draw line in any form. You are my brother no matter where you come from. That is how I relate with people, but people don’t like men like me who don’t draw lines. So, when they said health, I told my doctor to show them my medical report. I don’t have any ailment. I have been battling with principalities and powers in this state.

They don’t want to see you. I have suffered because I want to rule Abia State, to make a change. They have fought me and I have to keep quiet, and I am doing things underground. Nobody has done what I did in this state in the past three years. None of them has any investment in this state. They only come here to do politicking. Throughout the Covid- 19, you know what I did in this state.

The next year I shared food to every ward in this state. This year, we are doing ward by ward campaign. It’s ongoing; our programme is 60 days of this campaign and we are doing it in all the communities and all the wards and we are quiet about it. Those three me who came to fight me, one of them went to America, to check whether I have masters and PhD. He sent me an email back that he went to my university and really found out that I have my masters and PhD and that they were authentic. So far, I am not in any way perturbed. We are doing our best. You can verify from my doctor if I have any health issue that can debar me from serving the state.

I know that principalities and powers are at work but the Almighty God is going to conquer all of them. That’s why I said God see me through in all these. We must make a change in Abia. For those, who don’t want Abia to succeed, I am sorry for them. We are making sure that everything is done as God has said. I urge all of us to note that I have no challenge and that everything I planned is going on well. Considering the enormity of the certificate scandal, are you just going to allow God to handle it or are there steps you are going to take to redeem your image and prove that it is only a scandal? The strategy is to allow the enemy to make a fool of himself.

They have taken me to a magistrate court in Aba. They got some boys and paid them to take me to court. I will go to court but after the case is over, I will now sue them for libel. It’s quite sure that I let them commit themselves, then we will now grab them. Sometimes if people are fighting, you should keep quiet, be still and keep on praying to God. Let them get themselves into trouble and we shall work with our lawyers to handle that, but what is more paramount to us today is the Appeal Court case instated by General Ijioma. I can open a recorded voicemail of Udensi, where he said all sorts of things about General Ijioma Nwokoro Ijioma and Etigwe Uwa.

They have continued to contradict themselves yet three of them continue to work together to make sure that they pull Abia State down. At this stage, let no Abian consider them important because my goal is to develop Abia. And I have said it many times that my university (Gregory University, Uturu), whatever my investments are, I am presenting them as collateral to Abia people, so that if I fail they know where to grab me, but if I succeed, I will walk the streets a valiant.

I have said it many times that God has given me kind gesture and my child is a professor of Medicine. My second son is a Cardiologist. My third son works with the New York Stock Exchange. My first daughter is a doctor of Law. My last daughter is an accountant and Information Technology guru. My last son is 11. So, I don’t have anything to bother myself about going to steal peoples’ money when I know we have it. If they had allowed me develop Abia State, they wouldn’t be talking here. The 1,000 bed Teaching Hospital would have been located in Abia State. My Innovation hub, the first in Africa, would have been located near the Immigration office in Ubakala Junction, Umuahia but the government denied me all these opportunities because they don’t want comparison of development. For the university, they said let it be because it is with Abia State University (ABSU).

I am helping ABSU on daily basis. I own a university but I want to develop their engineering department. Ask the past vice chancellors about what I did. I’m ready to develop this state. Let me reassure you again, don’t be worried about what the future holds; it holds good for Abia and let our people know that they should not let people deceive all of us or cause issues that will bring disharmony amongst us. We are winning this election by the grace of God. There is nobody that has our pedigree in comparison. We are consulting for ECOWAS; 15 countries. We are in Central Africa Republic. We have worked for the United Nations. We have a compendium of development agenda that we have outlined. It is contained in my manifesto.

Eight years ago, traditional rulers from Ngwa land met with Abia elders. We were told they did all their traditional things to convince you to step down for one of their own. Today, do they have any regret and have they approached you for reconciliation? I have said it before that Ngwa eleders should inform their children, including Abia North people that there was an agreement. I also advised some groups to go and ask their people about the agreement because I don’t want anybody to lose his or her life because something unique happened here. If somebody comes to your house, as an Igbo person, you will give the person kolanut and then the person will say why he came.

We brought kolanut, they ate but said they are not talking except they do their own. They brought out their own kolanut. The kolanut was broken and eaten. Afterwards, an agreement was reached. They now made their request and we agreed to make sure that Governor Okezie Ikpeazu returns for a second term. So, it is not that of 2014, when then Governor Theodore Orji asked me to step down and go for 2023. In 2019, they begged and we all agreed, and I remember that I told them that we have taken an oath. It is like land tussle in Igbo land; adjudication on land tussle in Igbo land is done with kolanut.

You bring your kolanut and break, the other party also breaks and the lobes are dropped on the land boundary, both sides will pick and eat the kolanut, if somebody dies after one year from either side, then the matter is decided. That was what they did here and I told them that ‘what you people did here is the main tradition of Ndigbo, please don’t fail in 2023.’

They said okay and I shared money to everybody that came. They left and went straight to the governor and told him that their mission was successful. It was when he won the election that we started seeing signs. So, I moved all the traditional rulers of Isuikwuato district. It’s nice to explain that Isuikwuato and Umunneochi belong to Otanchara Otanzu. We are Okigwe people. We own Okigwe.

Our forefathers never told us we belong to Bende. Bende was a different thing altogether. So, when somebody who reads the Abia Chatter of Equity and sees where it was written that after the governorship has gone to the other three, their brother, Isuikwuato should be allowed to produce the governor. But, somebody after reading it will change and say, Bende and Ukwa Ngwa. For God’s sake, it is wrong.

