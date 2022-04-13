rotimi amaechi ameachi
I’ve all it takes to tackle insecurity, fix economy – Amaechi

The Minister of Transportation, Mr. Chibuike Amaechi, hasassured Nigerians that he has got everything required to permanently address the insecurity in the country and also fix the nation’s economy, if elected as President in 2023. Amaechi stated this late on Monday evening, when he paid a courtesy call on Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, at the Government House, Katsina. He explained that having been in public office for over two decades, he possessed the requisite knowledge and technical know-how to tackle insecurity and provide better governance to revive the ailing economy.

Amaechi recounted his achievements as Rivers State governor, saying that he was able to tackle insecurity, brought development and stabilised the Rivers economy, assuring that such feat would be replicated if elected to man the country’s highest political office.

He said: “Your Excellency, you are the first governor I’m visiting after declaring to run for the President of Nigeria in 2023, I will visit others as I progress with my consultations. I have visited three to four emirates, which are under your jurisdiction. I have also come to brief you on how far we’ve gone with the railway construction, an assignment given to us by the President.

 

