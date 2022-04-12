rotimi amaechi ameachi
I’ve all it takes to tackle insecurity, fix economy if elected President – Amaechi

Posted on Author Reporter

 

Chukwu David, Abuja

 

The Minister of Transportation, Mr. Chibuike Amaechi, has assured Nigerians that he had got everything required to permanently address the insecurity in the country and also fix the nation’s economy, if elected as President come 2023.

Amaechi stated this late Monday evening, when he paid a courtesy visit on the Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, in Government House, Katsina.

He explained that having been in public office for over two decades he possessed the requisite knowledge and technical know-how to tackle insecurity, and provide better governance to revive the ailing economy.

Amaechi recounted his achievements as Rivers State governor, saying that he was able to tackle insecurity, brought development and stabilised the Rivers economy, assuring that such feat would be replicated if elected to man the country’s highest political office.

He said: “Your Excellency, you are the first governor I’m visiting after declaring to run for the President of Nigeria in 2023, I will visit others as I progress with my consultations. I have visited three to four Emirates which are under your jurisdiction.  I have come to also brief you on how far we’ve gone with the railway construction, an assignment given to us by the President. I am here to also tell you that I am interested to run for the office of the President of Nigeria.

“Sir, I am qualified and I am the only candidate who has governed a state when there was militancy and within one year it reduced drastically. Companies who left the state due to high level of insecurity returned, Shell Petroleum Company reopened and normalcy returned to the state.

“So, I have the experience to manage crisis and provide good governance and I believe that with this kind of experience, having been in public office for eight years as a governor, and two-time Speaker of the State House of Assembly, seven years as minister and also chaired the Nigerian Governors’ Forum and the Speakers’ Forum, and also the DG, President Buhari Presidential Campaign twice, I should be in the best position to run for President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,  and there’s a need for you to assist me in actualizing this ambition.”

Responding, Governor Masari said that he had no doubt about the minister’s leadership qualities wishing him well in his political aspiration.

As part of his political consultations in the North West, the minister also visited the Emirs of Daura, Katsina, Bichi and Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero of the Kano Emirates Council.

 

